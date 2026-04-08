Domestic dispute leads to gunfire in Norcross; 2 shot

The Brief A man and a woman were hospitalized after an early morning shooting at a Norcross home Wednesday. Gwinnett County police believe the gunfire broke out during a domestic dispute between people living there. Investigators are currently searching for a suspect as they work to identify everyone involved.



A man and a woman are recovering at a hospital after a domestic incident led to a double shooting at a Norcross home early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police Department officers rushed to the 5100 block of Willow Oak Trail in unincorporated Norcross just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives spent the morning at the scene speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence. Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a domestic situation between residents at the home.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the two victims or provided an update on their current medical conditions.

It is also unclear exactly what led to the initial dispute before shots were fired.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).