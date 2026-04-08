I-85 northbound shut down in Banks County after shooting

The Brief I-85 northbound is shut down between Exit 149 and Exit 154 due to an officer-involved shooting. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The GBI has been requested and is responding to investigate.



Authorities have shut down a portion of Interstate 85 northbound in Banks County following an "officer-involved shooting."

According to the Banks County Sheriff's Office, the closure affects lanes between Exit 149 and Exit 154 near US 441.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the scene remains active.

The sheriff's office is suggesting drivers use the alternate route to reconnect with the interstate at Martin Bridge Road (Highway 63): Highway 59, Highway 64 to Highway 59 and Highway 51 to Highway 63. The sheriff is warning of delays in the area.

The initial advisory was sent out shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured and who did the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested and is en route to take over the investigation, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

What's next:

Officials say additional details will be released as they become available.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.