Falcons sign Drake London to $141M contract extension

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The Brief Drake London secured a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The major financial agreement guarantees London $100 million and includes performance incentives that could elevate the total value to $150 million. The contract extension ensures a long-term, elite passing target for whoever wins the starting quarterback job in Atlanta.



The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract extension with wide receiver Drake London to secure a long-term offensive anchor in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons contract extension

What we know:

The Atlanta Falcons reached an agreement on a massive four-year extension with London worth up to $141 million. Financial specifics reported by Spotrac.com show that London will earn an average salary of $35.25 million through 2030, positioning him as the third highest-paid receiver in the league. He trails only Ja’Marr Chase of Cincinnati and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Seattle in average yearly earnings.

The contract package features $100 million in guaranteed money and has the potential to reach $150 million through performance incentives. Prior to the extension kicking in, London is scheduled to earn roughly $16.8 million during the upcoming season under the fifth-year option of his original rookie deal.

NFL Network and ESPN initially broke the news regarding the contract agreement. London, a first-round draft selection by Atlanta in 2022, accumulated 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns over four seasons. He recorded a career-best 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns two seasons ago, followed by 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores across 12 games last season.

Atlanta quarterback competition

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed who will win the starting quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. While the extension guarantees a top-tier target for the offense, the starting caller remains undecided under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Tagovailoa, the former Miami Dolphins starter, signed a one-year contract with Atlanta and holds an early advantage during organized team activities. Meanwhile, Penix continues to recover from left knee surgery. Stefanski noted that Penix has impressed the coaching staff with his progress, leaving the organization hopeful that he might be ready by the start of the regular season.

Atlanta passing game

The backstory:

The Falcons have heavily prioritized a running game led by standout back Bijan Robinson in recent years. However, the front office has actively sought more passing power under Stefanski as the franchise chases its first winning season since 2017.

Beyond locking down London through 2030, Atlanta expanded its receiving corps by signing Jahan Dotson to a two-year contract during the offseason. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. remains another vital component of the passing attack as the team revamps its offensive strategy.