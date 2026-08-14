Body found in driveway in DeKalb County, investigation underway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A death investigation is underway after a person was reportedly found dead in the driveway of a DeKalb County home Friday morning.
The investigation is centered on a home along Pepperdine Drive in the Decatur area.
What we know:
FOX 5 crews arriving at the scene around 6 a.m. saw a body covered with a sheet in the driveway. A crime scene investigation unit was also seen arriving at the home Friday morning.
First responders were initially dispatched to what was believed to be a shooting, but authorities have not confirmed how the person died.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the person's identity or provided details about what may have led up to the death.
It is also unclear whether police are searching for a suspect.
The investigation remains in its early stages.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.