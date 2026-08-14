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Body found in driveway in DeKalb County, investigation underway

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 14, 2026 7:15 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 7:15 AM EDT
Body found in DeKalb County Friday morning
Body found in DeKalb County Friday morning

Body found in DeKalb County Friday morning

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in the driveway of a DeKalb County home Friday morning. The investigation is centered on a home along Pepperdine Drive in the Decatur area.

The Brief

    • A person was found dead Friday morning in the driveway of a home on Pepperdine Drive in DeKalb County.
    • Crews were reportedly dispatched to the Decatur-area neighborhood for a possible shooting.
    • Investigators are at the scene, but police have released few details about what happened.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A death investigation is underway after a person was reportedly found dead in the driveway of a DeKalb County home Friday morning.

The investigation is centered on a home along Pepperdine Drive in the Decatur area.

What we know:

FOX 5 crews arriving at the scene around 6 a.m. saw a body covered with a sheet in the driveway. A crime scene investigation unit was also seen arriving at the home Friday morning.

First responders were initially dispatched to what was believed to be a shooting, but authorities have not confirmed how the person died.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the person's identity or provided details about what may have led up to the death.

It is also unclear whether police are searching for a suspect.

The investigation remains in its early stages.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter and photojournalist responded to the breaking news scene. 

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety