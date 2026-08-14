Body found in driveway in DeKalb County, investigation underway

The Brief A person was found dead Friday morning in the driveway of a home on Pepperdine Drive in DeKalb County. Crews were reportedly dispatched to the Decatur-area neighborhood for a possible shooting. Investigators are at the scene, but police have released few details about what happened.



A death investigation is underway after a person was reportedly found dead in the driveway of a DeKalb County home Friday morning.

The investigation is centered on a home along Pepperdine Drive in the Decatur area.

What we know:

FOX 5 crews arriving at the scene around 6 a.m. saw a body covered with a sheet in the driveway. A crime scene investigation unit was also seen arriving at the home Friday morning.

First responders were initially dispatched to what was believed to be a shooting, but authorities have not confirmed how the person died.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the person's identity or provided details about what may have led up to the death.

It is also unclear whether police are searching for a suspect.

The investigation remains in its early stages.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.