Group sought after 16-year-old shot on Mayson Turner Road

The Brief Atlanta police are hunting for a group who chased and shot a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight. The teen was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder following the street ambush. Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



A manhunt is underway after a group stalked and shot a 16-year-old boy as he walked down an Atlanta street, authorities said.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

The violence erupted at approximately 12:45 p.m. this past Sunday when officers rushed to the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW after receiving a report of a person shot.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street when a group of males began tailing him. The group opened fire, striking the teen in the shoulder.

Paramedics found the victim alert, conscious, and breathing before transporting him to the hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw the group of males running toward Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard immediately after the gunfire.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit have now released photos and video of several persons of interest in connection with the shooting.

Gunfire clues sought

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the males captured in the surveillance footage or what sparked the targeted pursuit.

Police have not released an update on the 16-year-old victim's current medical condition or baseline recovery timeline.

Anonymous tips incentivized

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to stay eligible for the cash payout. Anyone with details can securely submit tips by calling the hotline at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or utilizing the P3 Tips mobile app.