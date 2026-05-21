Construction worker struck, killed on GA-400 in Sandy Springs

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The Brief A construction worker died early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle while working on GA-400 near Abernathy Road. Police officers arrested the driver of a Toyota Tacoma and filed charges including speeding and second-degree vehicular homicide. The fatal collision blocked several southbound lanes of the highway for an extended period during the early morning investigation.



A driver faces vehicular homicide and speeding charges after striking and killing a highway construction worker in Sandy Springs early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Sandy Springs police officers responded to GA-400 southbound at the entrance to exit 4 around 1:13 a.m. following reports of a crash. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple work trucks blocking the highway and a man lying in the middle of the roadway.

The man died on the scene from his injuries. Investigators believe a Toyota Tacoma struck the construction worker while he was performing work on the highway.

Officers arrested the driver of the Toyota Tacoma. Authorities charged the driver with speeding, second-degree homicide by vehicle and move over law violations.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officers respond to a deadly crash on GA-400 in Sandy Springs on May 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver of the Toyota Tacoma or the construction worker who died. Police also have not released details on what caused the vehicle to hit the worker as the investigation remains ongoing.

Local perspective:

The deadly crash caused traffic disruptions in Sandy Springs. Emergency crews blocked southbound lanes of the highway for an extended period while investigation teams worked to document evidence and clear the scene.

RELATED: Serious crash closes GA-400SB in Sandy Springs area, traffic diverted