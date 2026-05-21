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85-year-old man accused of murder in DeKalb County shooting

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Published  May 21, 2026 3:11 PM EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

85-year-old Bobby Ison booking photo (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • An 85-year-old DeKalb County man faces a malice murder charge following a fatal shooting on Davidson Drive on Tuesday.
    • Police officers discovered 76-year-old Brenda Evans with a gunshot wound at the scene, and she later died from her injuries.
    • Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive or confirmed whether the suspect and the woman knew each other.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers arrested an 85-year-old man for murder after a fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to the 2800 block of Davidson Drive just before 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday following a report of a shooting. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 76-year-old Brenda Evans suffering from a gunshot wound.

Evans later died from her injuries. Officers arrested 85-year-old Bobby Ison and charged him with malice murder in connection with her death.

Ison remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. 

RELATED: Elderly woman killed in DeKalb County shooting Tuesday

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a potential motive behind the shooting. Police have also not confirmed whether Ison and Evans knew each other as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

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