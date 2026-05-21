85-year-old man accused of murder in DeKalb County shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers arrested an 85-year-old man for murder after a fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers responded to the 2800 block of Davidson Drive just before 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday following a report of a shooting. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 76-year-old Brenda Evans suffering from a gunshot wound.
Evans later died from her injuries. Officers arrested 85-year-old Bobby Ison and charged him with malice murder in connection with her death.
Ison remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.
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What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a potential motive behind the shooting. Police have also not confirmed whether Ison and Evans knew each other as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the DeKalb County Police Department.