Elderly woman killed in DeKalb County shooting Tuesday

article

The Brief A woman in her 70s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to police. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Davidson Drive around 4:36 p.m. Police said a suspect was detained as the investigation continues.



A woman in her 70s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Davidson Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators detained a suspect at the scene, but police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.