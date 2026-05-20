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Elderly woman killed in DeKalb County shooting Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 20, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • A woman in her 70s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to police.
    • Officers responded to the 2800 block of Davidson Drive around 4:36 p.m.
    • Police said a suspect was detained as the investigation continues.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman in her 70s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Davidson Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators detained a suspect at the scene, but police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews