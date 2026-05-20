Elderly woman killed in DeKalb County shooting Tuesday
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman in her 70s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
What we know:
Police said officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Davidson Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said she died from her injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators detained a suspect at the scene, but police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.