Mattie's Call: 81-year-old woman missing in DeKalb County

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The Brief DeKalb County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 81-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia. Jacqulynn Foster was last seen Tuesday evening on Punds Lane in Clarkston. Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact investigators immediately.



DeKalb County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 81-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia.

What we know:

Police said Jacqulynn Foster was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Punds Lane in Clarkston.

Foster is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing black pants, a teal shirt and blue tennis shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts to contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710 or 911.