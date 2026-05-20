Mattie's Call: 81-year-old woman missing in DeKalb County
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 81-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia.
What we know:
Police said Jacqulynn Foster was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Punds Lane in Clarkston.
Foster is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing black pants, a teal shirt and blue tennis shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts to contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710 or 911.