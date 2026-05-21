Serious crash closes GA-400SB in Sandy Springs area, traffic diverted

The Brief All southbound lanes of GA-400 were shut down near Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs following a crash investigation. A car reportedly crashed into a construction vehicle near Exit 5. Drivers were urged to use Roswell Road as delays stretched back toward the North Springs MARTA station.



All southbound lanes of GA-400 were blocked Thursday morning near Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs as crews investigated a crash involving a construction vehicle.

What we know:

Officials diverted traffic off the highway near Exit 5 and routed drivers back onto the interstate using a nearby ramp. It appears the crash was the result of a vehicle reportedly slammed into a construction vehicle.

Traffic backups quickly grew across the area, with delays extending from Old Milton Parkway to the top end of the Perimeter. Commuters also saw congestion stretching as far back as the North Springs MARTA station.

Transportation officials had not released an estimated time for reopening the highway. Drivers were encouraged to use Roswell Road as an alternate route while crews worked the scene.

What we don't know:

Specific details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.