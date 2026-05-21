19-year-old critically injured in Marietta motorcycle crash

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The Brief A 19-year-old Austell resident suffered life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday evening collision at a busy Marietta intersection. Investigators say a Hyundai Elantra and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided as the car attempted to turn into a private driveway. Authorities have not filed any charges as specialized traffic investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash.



A 19-year-old motorcyclist faces life-threatening injuries after colliding with a sedan at a Marietta intersection Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Marietta police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road.

An initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 59-year-old Marietta man was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Powder Springs Street. As the driver attempted to turn left into a private drive, a 2026 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Powder Springs Street.

The motorcycle and the car collided in the middle of the intersection.

The crash caused serious injuries to the 19-year-old Austell resident operating the motorcycle. He was rushed to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A 19-year-old was critically injured after a Wednesday night crash on Powder Springs Street. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

No charges have been taken at this time. Investigators have not released details regarding which operator had the right of way or whether speed or impairment factored into the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to reach out to the traffic investigator at 770-794-5357.