19-year-old critically injured in Marietta motorcycle crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - A 19-year-old motorcyclist faces life-threatening injuries after colliding with a sedan at a Marietta intersection Wednesday evening.
What we know:
Marietta police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road.
An initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 59-year-old Marietta man was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Powder Springs Street. As the driver attempted to turn left into a private drive, a 2026 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Powder Springs Street.
The motorcycle and the car collided in the middle of the intersection.
The crash caused serious injuries to the 19-year-old Austell resident operating the motorcycle. He was rushed to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old was critically injured after a Wednesday night crash on Powder Springs Street. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
No charges have been taken at this time. Investigators have not released details regarding which operator had the right of way or whether speed or impairment factored into the collision.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to reach out to the traffic investigator at 770-794-5357.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Marietta Police Department.