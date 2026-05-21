Georgia town display of military banners raises funds for new veterans memorial

The Brief Senoia summer kickoff events begin Saturday with a free festival, food, live music and fireworks on town’s Marimac Lakes Park. The city is honoring local military members with Main Street banners, with proceeds funding a new veterans memorial breaking ground this week. A dedicated Memorial Day service will take place Monday to further honor veterans.



The city of Senoia is embracing a heavy dose of patriotism by honoring veterans with Main Street banners ahead of a free summer kickoff celebration Saturday.

Honoring Senoia veterans

What we know:

Families purchase light pole banners featuring the names and faces of living and deceased military members. The leftover money from these purchases is funding a new veterans memorial that the city is breaking ground on this week. The city will give the banners back to the families on Veterans Day in November.

Faces on Main Street

What they're saying:

Stephanie Reeder of the Senoia Downtown Development Authority highlighted specific banners, including Sean and Carlee Bishop. "They met when they were both young and they both have banners up," Reeder said. "They were both Air Force."

Reeder also noted that one of the town's oldest living veterans, who will be 97 next month, is featured on a banner. Senoia Mayor Scott Tigchelaar described the town's atmosphere as feeling like a Norman Rockwell painting.

"I think it feels a little more like our greatest generation’s generation," Tigchelaar said. "We're very patriotic here, and we like to celebrate our veterans."

Weekend event schedule

Timeline:

The city is hosting a summer kickoff event Saturday featuring live music, food and fireworks at Marimac Lakes Park. Gates for the free, kid-friendly event open at 5 p.m., with food available at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

The Saturday event is not a Memorial Day service. The official Memorial Day service will take place Monday. More information can be found at www.enjoysenoia.com//events/summer-kick-off.