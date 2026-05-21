Georgia town display of military banners raises funds for new veterans memorial
The city of Senoia is embracing a heavy dose of patriotism by honoring veterans with Main Street banners ahead of a free summer kickoff celebration Saturday.
Honoring Senoia veterans
What we know:
Families purchase light pole banners featuring the names and faces of living and deceased military members. The leftover money from these purchases is funding a new veterans memorial that the city is breaking ground on this week. The city will give the banners back to the families on Veterans Day in November.
Faces on Main Street
What they're saying:
Stephanie Reeder of the Senoia Downtown Development Authority highlighted specific banners, including Sean and Carlee Bishop. "They met when they were both young and they both have banners up," Reeder said. "They were both Air Force."
Reeder also noted that one of the town's oldest living veterans, who will be 97 next month, is featured on a banner. Senoia Mayor Scott Tigchelaar described the town's atmosphere as feeling like a Norman Rockwell painting.
"I think it feels a little more like our greatest generation’s generation," Tigchelaar said. "We're very patriotic here, and we like to celebrate our veterans."
Weekend event schedule
Timeline:
The city is hosting a summer kickoff event Saturday featuring live music, food and fireworks at Marimac Lakes Park. Gates for the free, kid-friendly event open at 5 p.m., with food available at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
The Saturday event is not a Memorial Day service. The official Memorial Day service will take place Monday. More information can be found at www.enjoysenoia.com//events/summer-kick-off.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Stephanie Reeder of the Senoia Downtown Development Authority, who highlighted specific military banners displayed on Main Street, as well as Senoia Mayor Scott Tigchelaar.