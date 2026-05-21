Fulton runoff: Mo Ivory, Robb Pitts face off for chairman seat

The Brief Voters in Fulton County must head back to the polls next month for a Democratic primary runoff election to select the commission chairman. Newcomer Mo Ivory secured the most votes during Tuesday's primary election to force a head-to-head matchup against longtime incumbent Robb Pitts. Political analysts say both candidates will likely compete for a key endorsement from the third-place finisher to help secure a victory.



Fulton County voters must head back to the polls next month to choose between a longtime incumbent and a newcomer in a Democratic primary runoff election for the commission chairman seat.

What we know:

Voters in Fulton County will have to return to the polls to select a Democratic nominee for the chairman spot. The upcoming matchup features longtime Chairman Robb Pitts facing off against newcomer and former Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory.

Some political observers called the outcome of Tuesday's primary election a surprise after Ivory secured the most votes. A Georgia gang panelist noted that analysts did not predict Ivory would be the top vote getter, attributing her success to a large turnout of Black women voting across the state and specifically within Fulton County.

The runoff election is scheduled for June 18. Both candidates stated they are feeling good about their chances and believe they are in a great position to win.

SEE GEORGIA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Dig deeper:

Ivory relies heavily on regular social media postings and a campaign that started in Mountain Park, the northernmost city in the county. She stated her focus centers on transparency, fixing the local jail, addressing underfunded courts and establishing more healthcare facilities on the southside of the county.

"I believe I will win," Ivory said. "Commissioner Marvin Arrington and I don't really have that much difference in the way we approach the issues. We both agree it's time for new leadership."

Pitts stands on his history in local governance to counter his opponent. Some critics argue that the incumbent's age works against him. Pitts is 84 years old but stated that his age is not an issue.

"I am a realist," Pitts said. "I have been in this business for a while and I never take anything for granted. I am ready now. The score right now is 0 to 0."

Pitts believes his experience, steady leadership and refusal to raise taxes will resonate with voters.

"My experience, my longevity," Pitts said when explaining his advantages. "The fact that I have tested. I am a proven leader against someone who has no record other than trying to raise property taxes on the whole city."

What we don't know:

A state political analyst explained that both candidates should be fundraising and working to secure the coveted endorsement of third-place finisher Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. However, it remains unknown who Arrington will support in the runoff.

Arrington said he has not made a decision about making an endorsement yet.