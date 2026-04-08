2 arrested in high-speed chase, prison drone drop plot

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The Brief Deputies arrested two metro Atlanta men Tuesday after a high-speed chase ended in a PIT maneuver. The suspects allegedly planned to use a drone to drop drugs and phones into Dooly State Prison. Officials have not confirmed if the pair is linked to other recent prison contraband drops.



Two metro Atlanta men were arrested on Tuesday following a high-speed chase and admissions that they were planning to use a drone to drop contraband into Dooly State Prison in Unadilla.

What we know:

Keshaun Bonner, 29, of Forest Park, and Zykier Watkins, 18, of Powder Springs, were both charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction.

Keshaun Bonner and Zykier Watkins (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Bonner was also charged with a long list of traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding, and driving while a license was suspended or revoked.

Watkins faces an additional charge of possession of tools for commission of a crime.

The backstory:

This started with an attempted traffic stop just after 8:30 p.m. along Interstate 85. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a pursuit that ended on U.S. 41 near Vaughn Road, just west of the city of Forsyth. Deputies say they had to use the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Both Bonner and Watkins ran from the vehicle but were eventually detained with the help of a K-9 unit.

Investigators say marijuana, multiple cell phones, a drone and items commonly used in "prison drop" operations were found. The driver, Bonner, told authorities they had intended to make a drop at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if this was the first time the pair had made plans to make a drop.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed chase and accusations they were headed to make a drone contraband drop at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla on April 8, 2026. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities have not said if more charges are pending.

It is unclear if either has retained legal representation.

What's next:

Both are being held at the Monroe County Jail as of Wednesday evening.