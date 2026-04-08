Metro Atlanta woman says thieves stole gas from truck at church

The Brief Tashenika Beamon says thieves have repeatedly targeted her box truck for fuel while it was parked at a Conley church. The business owner left a handwritten note on her vehicle warning the thieves that God is watching their actions. Beamon says the ongoing thefts are creating a significant financial burden for her family and her trucking business.



A Metro Atlanta business owner is turning to faith and a firm message after thieves repeatedly siphoned gasoline from her commercial truck parked on church grounds.

What we know:

Tashenika Beamon, owner of TQT Trucking LLC, discovered that thieves have been draining the 50-gallon tank of her box truck. Beamon had parked the vehicle at the Solid Rock Sanctuary in Conyers, believing the "holy ground" would be a safe location.

During a recent check, she noticed the latches on the truck's hood were up, and the fuel cap had been removed. While the thieves did not take items from inside the truck, the loss of fuel and the attempted theft of vehicle parts have caused significant frustration.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified any suspects or made arrests in connection with the thefts at the church.

It is also unclear if other vehicles in the Conyers area have been targeted by the same individuals or if there is surveillance footage available from the scene.

What they're saying:

Beamon says the situation is particularly difficult because she is a single mother raising two daughters. "It impacts me a lot because I am a single parent here raising just two daughters of my own," Beamon said.

She has also issued a direct warning to those responsible through a note left on her windshield. "God is going to deal with you," Beamon said. "It's not something that I could deal with, but at the end of the day, you all are going to be judged."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department. Beamon hopes that by speaking out, she can prevent other local business owners from being targeted.