Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in South Fulton

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The Brief South Fulton police identified Veronica Johnson as a person of interest in a fatal Tuesday shooting. Investigators say Charlie Brown died at the hospital after an argument with Johnson on Waycrest Drive. Police have not yet said what sparked the dispute or if they found a murder weapon.



Authorities have released photos and the identity of the person, who South Fulton investigators say is a person of interest in a deadly shooting along Waycrest Drive on Tuesday.

The backstory:

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 7000 building of 1925 Waycrest Drive in South Fulton. According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers arrived to find 32-year-old Charlie Brown shot.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital.

What we know:

Investigators say Brown had been arguing with a woman named Veronica Johnson. She was seen with another woman and a man.

Investigators say the trio had just walked away moments before Brown was shot.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed what led to the argument between Brown and Johnson.

It is unknown if Brown had a prior relationship with Johnson or the two individuals accompanying her.

Investigators have not stated if a murder weapon was recovered at the scene or if surveillance footage captured the shooting itself.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson or has information in the case is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stopper Atlanta.