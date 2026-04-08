Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Authorities have released photos and the identity of the person, who South Fulton investigators say is a person of interest in a deadly shooting along Waycrest Drive on Tuesday.
The backstory:
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 7000 building of 1925 Waycrest Drive in South Fulton. According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers arrived to find 32-year-old Charlie Brown shot.
He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital.
What we know:
Investigators say Brown had been arguing with a woman named Veronica Johnson. She was seen with another woman and a man.
Investigators say the trio had just walked away moments before Brown was shot.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet disclosed what led to the argument between Brown and Johnson.
It is unknown if Brown had a prior relationship with Johnson or the two individuals accompanying her.
Investigators have not stated if a murder weapon was recovered at the scene or if surveillance footage captured the shooting itself.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson or has information in the case is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stopper Atlanta.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the South Fulton Police Department.