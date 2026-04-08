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Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 8, 2026 7:30pm EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The South Fulton Police Department released these images of Veronica Johnson, who investigators say is a person of interest in the shooting death of 32-year-old Charlie Brown at a South Fulton apartment complex on April 7, 2026. (South Fulton Police

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The Brief

    • South Fulton police identified Veronica Johnson as a person of interest in a fatal Tuesday shooting.
    • Investigators say Charlie Brown died at the hospital after an argument with Johnson on Waycrest Drive.
    • Police have not yet said what sparked the dispute or if they found a murder weapon.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Authorities have released photos and the identity of the person, who South Fulton investigators say is a person of interest in a deadly shooting along Waycrest Drive on Tuesday.

The backstory:

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 7000 building of 1925 Waycrest Drive in South Fulton. According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers arrived to find 32-year-old Charlie Brown shot.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital.

What we know:

Investigators say Brown had been arguing with a woman named Veronica Johnson. She was seen with another woman and a man.

Investigators say the trio had just walked away moments before Brown was shot.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed what led to the argument between Brown and Johnson.

It is unknown if Brown had a prior relationship with Johnson or the two individuals accompanying her.

Investigators have not stated if a murder weapon was recovered at the scene or if surveillance footage captured the shooting itself.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson or has information in the case is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stopper Atlanta.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the South Fulton Police Department.

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