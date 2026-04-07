Man critical after South Fulton shooting on Waycrest Drive

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The Brief A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Waycrest Drive in South Fulton. Emergency crews airlifted the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified a suspect or determined what led to the gunfire.



A person was critically injured in a South Fulton shooting on Tuesday.

What we know:

It happened in the 1900 block of Waycrest Drive. According to the South Fulton Police Department, a male was found by officers at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

He was in critical condition as he was being flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division spent Tuesday afternoon collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.

The scene of a shooting along Waycrest Drive in South Fulton on April 7, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The name and age of the male have not been released.

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter or the vehicle involved. No arrests have been made.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.