Man critical after South Fulton shooting on Waycrest Drive
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A person was critically injured in a South Fulton shooting on Tuesday.
What we know:
It happened in the 1900 block of Waycrest Drive. According to the South Fulton Police Department, a male was found by officers at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.
He was in critical condition as he was being flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division spent Tuesday afternoon collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.
The scene of a shooting along Waycrest Drive in South Fulton on April 7, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
The name and age of the male have not been released.
Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter or the vehicle involved. No arrests have been made.
A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a South Fulton Police Department spokesperson and South Fulton detectives at the scene.