Two arrested for Old National Highway homicide

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The Brief Police arrested Ah’zion Griggs and Amarion Minor for the October shooting death of Lyles Olumuyiwa. The 46-year-old victim was shot at Lost in Da Souse Kitchen on Old National Highway. Investigators have not yet released a motive or the status of two other individuals sought for questioning.



Two men have been arrested in the death of a 46-year-old man at a South Fulton restaurant last year.

What we know:

Ah’zion Griggs, 18, and Amarion Minor, 21, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 46-year-old Lyles Olumuyiwa.

Fulton County Jail records indicate Griggs also had outstanding warrants out of Union City, while Minor has warrants out of Douglas County.

The backstory:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, Olumuyiwa was shot around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2025, at Lost in Da Souse Kitchen located at 5307 Old National Highway.

Investigators then released photos of four individuals wanted for questioning in connection with the murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not commented on a potential motive for the shooting. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or whether the suspects and Olumuyiwa were known to each other prior to the encounter.

Police have not clarified the status of the two other individuals previously sought for questioning.

Court dates for Griggs and Minor have not yet been scheduled, and it was not immediately clear Wednesday if either man had retained an attorney.