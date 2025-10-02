Person of interest sought in connection to South Fulton shooting
article
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was shot late Wednesday night at a business on Old National Highway.
What we know:
Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was shot around 10 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Authorities emphasized that the individual they released an image of is considered a person of interest, not a suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.