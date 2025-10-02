Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest sought in connection to South Fulton shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 2, 2025 5:19am EDT
South Fulton
    • Man, 46, shot at Old National Highway business.
    • Police seek person of interest, not a suspect.
    • Victim critical; call South Fulton police with tips.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was shot late Wednesday night at a business on Old National Highway.

Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was shot around 10 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities emphasized that the individual they released an image of is considered a person of interest, not a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

  • Information provided by South Fulton Police Department. 

