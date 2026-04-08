Operation Go Home: South Fulton’s plan to keep teens safe

The Brief City leaders are cracking down on teen curfew violations and large gatherings after a wave of "teen takeovers" across Metro Atlanta. South Fulton police will use real-time data to target hotspots and increase patrols during late-night hours. The initiative also includes job programs and internships to keep young people engaged and safe during the summer.



South Fulton city leaders are launching a new proactive plan to keep young people safe and off the streets after curfew as the summer months approach.

What we know:

The City of South Fulton has officially started "Operation Go Home" to prevent potential trouble before it starts.

The plan focuses on strict enforcement of the city's existing curfew for teens: 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Police say they will use intelligence analysts and real-time data to monitor social media for "teen takeovers"—large gatherings organized online that can quickly turn dangerous.

Officers from several units, including Park Rangers and the Power Shift, will increase their presence in known hotspots.

What we don't know:

While the city has announced the start of the program, it is not yet clear how many citations have been issued since the launch.

Officials also haven't specified which local businesses or parks have been identified as the primary hotspots for monitoring.

What they're saying:

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs emphasized that public safety is about more than just making arrests.

"Public safety is not just about enforcement, it's about prevention," Gumbs said. "It is about presence. And it's about partnership."

Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander issued a direct plea to families.

"We need parents at home listening as well to be actively engaged," Alexander said. "Know where your children are, and that's a big thing. Know where your children are all the time."

What's next:

To provide alternatives to hanging out on the streets, the city is rolling out summer activities, including job programs and internships.

Police noted that while the goal isn't to lock up teens for curfew violations, they will take action if anyone crosses the line into illegal activity.