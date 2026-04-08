Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 10-12, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia? From festivals and live music to markets, immersive experiences and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.
🎸 Music & Comedy
The Band of Heathens: Country Sides Tour
April 10
Terminal West, Atlanta
The Band of Heathens bring their blend of Americana, country and rock to Atlanta.
Mariah The Scientist Live
April 10
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
R&B artist Mariah The Scientist performs an all-ages show featuring her signature sound.
Friday Night Live Concert Series at The Mill on Etowah
April 10, 17, 24
The Mill on Etowah, Canton
This free outdoor concert series features live music, food and shopping each Friday night.
ATL Blues Festival
April 11
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
This annual festival showcases Southern Soul and modern blues with smooth grooves and powerful storytelling.
Where Strings Meet Soul: OKCello Live
April 11
East Point Historical Society Lawn, East Point
Cellist OKCello blends classical music and soul in this outdoor performance.
Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience
April 11
Strand Theatre, Marietta
Rock out to a tribute to AC/DC featuring hits from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras.
Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites
April 11 (also April 23, July 18)
The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur
A candlelit concert featuring neo-soul hits in an intimate setting.
Jennifer Knapp & Levi Lowrey – One Night Only!
April 11
Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth
A special live concert debuting new music.
Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch
April 12
Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
Enjoy live jazz, guest artists and a full brunch experience in this relaxed, talk show-style setting.
The African Children’s Choir
April 12
First Baptist Church, Toccoa
Experience a powerful performance blending traditional hymns and African music as children from across Africa share stories of hope, with free admission and donations encouraged.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Dog Mom
Through April 19
Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
A comedy about love and second chances.
The Sound of Music
April 7-12
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music is coming to Fox Theatre. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.
Cirque du Luxe
April 8–12
720 FFA FHA Camp Road, Covington
This all-new, animal-free cirque show highlights the strength and artistry of the human body with stunning acrobatics and performances.
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
April 10
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
Enjoy a screening of the beloved film followed by a live conversation with actor Cary Elwes.
Isamu Noguchi: "I am not a designer"
April 10 – Aug. 2
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
This major retrospective features nearly 200 works exploring the renowned artist’s impact on sculpture, design and public spaces.
Storyteller Sessions at The Colonnade
April 10
1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta
The Colonnade hosts an evening on the patio celebrating its history, inviting guests to share memories and stories tied to the iconic restaurant. Author Rich Eldredge will also be on-site working on a commemorative book.
Mystic District Marketplace: Inferno Edition
April 11
Star Community Bar, Atlanta
An immersive market featuring DJs, fire performances and a late-night cabaret.
Spring Craft Market at The Hyde Out
April 11
The Hyde Out Grill, Acworth
Shop handmade crafts and home décor from local vendors.
History That Doesn’t Suck
April 11
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
This live show blends storytelling, music and multimedia to explore key moments in American history.
Freedom Plane National Tour
Through April 12
Atlanta History Center
A traveling exhibit featuring historic founding documents.
🎡 Festivals & Food
Atlanta Dogwood Festival
April 10–12
Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
A longtime Atlanta tradition featuring an artist market, live entertainment, food vendors and more.
Wonderland Pop-Up at AltaToro
Through May 31
Atlanta
A surreal, immersive pop-up experience.
Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour
April 10
Truist Park, Atlanta
Get early access to Truist Park with a guided tour, food tastings, a former Braves player meet-and-greet and a chance to watch batting practice.
Acworth Art Fest
April 11–12
Downtown Acworth
Explore artwork from more than 100 artisans along Main Street in this lively outdoor festival.
Spring Festival on Ponce
April 11–12
Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta
Browse fine arts and crafts, enjoy food vendors and take part in family-friendly activities.
Georgia Renaissance Festival
Weekends beginning April 11
6905 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn
Step back in time with jousting, games, food and live entertainment at this annual festival.
Yappy Hour at National Anthem
April 12 (also April 19, 26)
National Anthem, Atlanta
A dog-friendly patio event with food and drinks.
Downtown Newnan Restaurant Week
April 12–18
Downtown Newnan
Restaurants across downtown will offer specials, tastings and exclusive menus throughout the week.
Other
House Brew Party at Palo Santo
April 11
Palo Santo Rooftop, Atlanta
A daytime rooftop party featuring DJ sets, coffee creations, bites and cocktails.
Owala Birthday Beach Bash
April 11
The Works, Atlanta
Celebrate Owala’s sixth birthday with games, giveaways and beach-themed fun.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Touch-A-Truck
April 11
Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
Kids can explore emergency vehicles and meet first responders during this family-friendly event.
Age of Dinosaurs VR Experience
Now
Atlanta
A fully immersive dinosaur-themed virtual reality experience.
🏀Sports
DoNot Stop Half Marathon (5K/10K)
April 11
Heritage Park, Canton
A family-friendly race with multiple distances and activities.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
April 10
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
The last home game of the regular season is also True to Atlanta Night celebrating fans and everything ATL.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
Cruise-In with a Purpose Car Show
April 10
Pitts Park, Clarkesville
A seasonal kickoff car show featuring classic cars, hot rods and custom rides, along with food and community activities.
Let’s Boogie and Beyond Car Show & Festival
3–7 p.m. April 11
Beyond the Ribbon, West Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
A retro-themed car show and festival featuring multiple categories, food, vendors and more.
Riding The Ridge
April 11
Fannin County Middle School
A Jeep ride benefiting Shop With A Cop.
Annual Heart of Georgia Board of Realtors Motorcycle/Jeep Run
9 a.m. April 11
Piedmont Brewery, 129 S. 6th Street, Griffin
Annual run benefiting Pike, Lamar, Upson and Spalding County graduates. $30 per Jeep or bike.
Tabernacle Baptist Car Show
10 a.m.–3 p.m. April 11
Tabernacle Baptist, Carrollton
Two lots for cars. Awards in three categories. Free food (hot dogs, chips and water). Registration required.
Caffeine and Octane Car Show
April 12
Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw
One of the largest monthly car showcases in the country.
📅COMING UP
Indie Film Night
April 15
Strand Theatre, Marietta
A curated selection of independent films.
Comedy on the Square presents Abbas Wahab
April 16
The Alley Stage, Marietta
Stand-up comedy with Abbas Wahab.
Taste of Atlanta 25th Anniversary Celebration
April 16
The Works, Atlanta
A one-night culinary celebration featuring top chefs.
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse
April 16 – May 10 (Thursdays–Saturdays)
Atlanta
An 8,000-square-foot home redesigned by top interior designers.
An Evening with David Sedaris
April 16
Athens
The bestselling author shares readings and humor.
3 By 3: A Tribute to Willie Dixon
April 17
Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta
A night of Chicago blues honoring Willie Dixon.
Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour
April 17
Athens
Stand-up comedy blending storytelling and insight.
MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest
April 17–19
Braselton
A high-speed motorcycle racing event with fan experiences.
Atlanta International Night Market
April 17–18
Suwanee
A global food and culture festival.
Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight
April 17–18
Athens
Cycling races and street festival.
Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show
April 17-19
Atlanta Expo Center South. downtown Atlanta
Local and national exhibitors offering exclusive deals and discounts.
Cardi B
April 17-18
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Singer Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Atlanta.
Cut Corners 2 Year Anniversary Party
April 18
Atlanta
A music and dance party with DJs and art installations.
The Midnight: Time Machines Tour
April 18
The Eastern, Atlanta
Synthwave performance with live instrumentation.
The Pink Awards
April 18
Morehouse College, Atlanta
An awards show celebrating Black excellence.
Community Day at Legacy Park
April 18
Decatur
A sustainability-focused community festival.
Spring Cocktail Class
April 19
Atlanta
Hands-on mixology class with cocktails and small bites.
Fiddler on the Roof Jazz Tribute
April 19
Atlanta
Jazz reinterpretations of classic songs.
Market in the Park at Grant Park
April 19
Atlanta
A community market with vendors and live music.
Farmers Market at The Battery
April 19
Atlanta
A weekly outdoor market with local vendors.
Spring Classic Baseball Game
April 21
Truist Park, Atlanta
UGA vs. Georgia Tech benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez
April 23 & 25
Atlanta Symphony Hall
A program of Latin American music.
Lake Lanier Boat Show
April 24–26
Buford
An in-water boat show with vendors and entertainment.
Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market
April 25
Atlanta
A free event with environmental exhibits and activities.
2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet
April 25
108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville
Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.
If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.