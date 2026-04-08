Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 10-12, 2026

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Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia? From festivals and live music to markets, immersive experiences and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.

🎸 Music & Comedy

The Band of Heathens: Country Sides Tour

April 10

Terminal West, Atlanta

The Band of Heathens bring their blend of Americana, country and rock to Atlanta.

Mariah The Scientist Live

April 10

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

R&B artist Mariah The Scientist performs an all-ages show featuring her signature sound.

Friday Night Live Concert Series at The Mill on Etowah

April 10, 17, 24

The Mill on Etowah, Canton

This free outdoor concert series features live music, food and shopping each Friday night.

ATL Blues Festival

April 11

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

This annual festival showcases Southern Soul and modern blues with smooth grooves and powerful storytelling.

Where Strings Meet Soul: OKCello Live

April 11

East Point Historical Society Lawn, East Point

Cellist OKCello blends classical music and soul in this outdoor performance.

Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience

April 11

Strand Theatre, Marietta

Rock out to a tribute to AC/DC featuring hits from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras.

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites

April 11 (also April 23, July 18)

The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur

A candlelit concert featuring neo-soul hits in an intimate setting.

Jennifer Knapp & Levi Lowrey – One Night Only!

April 11

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

A special live concert debuting new music.

Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch

April 12

Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Enjoy live jazz, guest artists and a full brunch experience in this relaxed, talk show-style setting.

The African Children’s Choir

April 12

First Baptist Church, Toccoa

Experience a powerful performance blending traditional hymns and African music as children from across Africa share stories of hope, with free admission and donations encouraged.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Dog Mom

Through April 19

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

A comedy about love and second chances.

The Sound of Music

April 7-12

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music is coming to Fox Theatre. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Cirque du Luxe

April 8–12

720 FFA FHA Camp Road, Covington

This all-new, animal-free cirque show highlights the strength and artistry of the human body with stunning acrobatics and performances.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

April 10

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Enjoy a screening of the beloved film followed by a live conversation with actor Cary Elwes.

Isamu Noguchi: "I am not a designer"

April 10 – Aug. 2

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

This major retrospective features nearly 200 works exploring the renowned artist’s impact on sculpture, design and public spaces.

Storyteller Sessions at The Colonnade

April 10

1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta

The Colonnade hosts an evening on the patio celebrating its history, inviting guests to share memories and stories tied to the iconic restaurant. Author Rich Eldredge will also be on-site working on a commemorative book.

Mystic District Marketplace: Inferno Edition

April 11

Star Community Bar, Atlanta

An immersive market featuring DJs, fire performances and a late-night cabaret.

Spring Craft Market at The Hyde Out

April 11

The Hyde Out Grill, Acworth

Shop handmade crafts and home décor from local vendors.

History That Doesn’t Suck

April 11

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

This live show blends storytelling, music and multimedia to explore key moments in American history.

Freedom Plane National Tour

Through April 12

Atlanta History Center

A traveling exhibit featuring historic founding documents.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

April 10–12

Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

A longtime Atlanta tradition featuring an artist market, live entertainment, food vendors and more.

Wonderland Pop-Up at AltaToro

Through May 31

Atlanta

A surreal, immersive pop-up experience.

Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour

April 10

Truist Park, Atlanta

Get early access to Truist Park with a guided tour, food tastings, a former Braves player meet-and-greet and a chance to watch batting practice.

Acworth Art Fest

April 11–12

Downtown Acworth

Explore artwork from more than 100 artisans along Main Street in this lively outdoor festival.

Spring Festival on Ponce

April 11–12

Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta

Browse fine arts and crafts, enjoy food vendors and take part in family-friendly activities.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

Weekends beginning April 11

6905 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

Step back in time with jousting, games, food and live entertainment at this annual festival.

Yappy Hour at National Anthem

April 12 (also April 19, 26)

National Anthem, Atlanta

A dog-friendly patio event with food and drinks.

Downtown Newnan Restaurant Week

April 12–18

Downtown Newnan

Restaurants across downtown will offer specials, tastings and exclusive menus throughout the week.

Other

House Brew Party at Palo Santo

April 11

Palo Santo Rooftop, Atlanta

A daytime rooftop party featuring DJ sets, coffee creations, bites and cocktails.

Owala Birthday Beach Bash

April 11

The Works, Atlanta

Celebrate Owala’s sixth birthday with games, giveaways and beach-themed fun.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Touch-A-Truck

April 11

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

Kids can explore emergency vehicles and meet first responders during this family-friendly event.

Age of Dinosaurs VR Experience

Now

Atlanta

A fully immersive dinosaur-themed virtual reality experience.

🏀Sports

DoNot Stop Half Marathon (5K/10K)

April 11

Heritage Park, Canton

A family-friendly race with multiple distances and activities.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

April 10

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

The last home game of the regular season is also True to Atlanta Night celebrating fans and everything ATL.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

Cruise-In with a Purpose Car Show

April 10

Pitts Park, Clarkesville

A seasonal kickoff car show featuring classic cars, hot rods and custom rides, along with food and community activities.

Let’s Boogie and Beyond Car Show & Festival

3–7 p.m. April 11

Beyond the Ribbon, West Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

A retro-themed car show and festival featuring multiple categories, food, vendors and more.

Riding The Ridge

April 11

Fannin County Middle School

A Jeep ride benefiting Shop With A Cop.

Annual Heart of Georgia Board of Realtors Motorcycle/Jeep Run

9 a.m. April 11

Piedmont Brewery, 129 S. 6th Street, Griffin

Annual run benefiting Pike, Lamar, Upson and Spalding County graduates. $30 per Jeep or bike.

Tabernacle Baptist Car Show

10 a.m.–3 p.m. April 11

Tabernacle Baptist, Carrollton

Two lots for cars. Awards in three categories. Free food (hot dogs, chips and water). Registration required.

Caffeine and Octane Car Show

April 12

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

One of the largest monthly car showcases in the country.

📅COMING UP

Indie Film Night

April 15

Strand Theatre, Marietta

A curated selection of independent films.

Comedy on the Square presents Abbas Wahab

April 16

The Alley Stage, Marietta

Stand-up comedy with Abbas Wahab.

Taste of Atlanta 25th Anniversary Celebration

April 16

The Works, Atlanta

A one-night culinary celebration featuring top chefs.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse

April 16 – May 10 (Thursdays–Saturdays)

Atlanta

An 8,000-square-foot home redesigned by top interior designers.

An Evening with David Sedaris

April 16

Athens

The bestselling author shares readings and humor.

3 By 3: A Tribute to Willie Dixon

April 17

Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

A night of Chicago blues honoring Willie Dixon.

Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour

April 17

Athens

Stand-up comedy blending storytelling and insight.

MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest

April 17–19

Braselton

A high-speed motorcycle racing event with fan experiences.

Atlanta International Night Market

April 17–18

Suwanee

A global food and culture festival.

Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight

April 17–18

Athens

Cycling races and street festival.

Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show

April 17-19

Atlanta Expo Center South. downtown Atlanta

Local and national exhibitors offering exclusive deals and discounts.

Cardi B

April 17-18

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Singer Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Atlanta.

Cut Corners 2 Year Anniversary Party

April 18

Atlanta

A music and dance party with DJs and art installations.

The Midnight: Time Machines Tour

April 18

The Eastern, Atlanta

Synthwave performance with live instrumentation.

The Pink Awards

April 18

Morehouse College, Atlanta

An awards show celebrating Black excellence.

Community Day at Legacy Park

April 18

Decatur

A sustainability-focused community festival.

Spring Cocktail Class

April 19

Atlanta

Hands-on mixology class with cocktails and small bites.

Fiddler on the Roof Jazz Tribute

April 19

Atlanta

Jazz reinterpretations of classic songs.

Market in the Park at Grant Park

April 19

Atlanta

A community market with vendors and live music.

Farmers Market at The Battery

April 19

Atlanta

A weekly outdoor market with local vendors.

Spring Classic Baseball Game

April 21

Truist Park, Atlanta

UGA vs. Georgia Tech benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez

April 23 & 25

Atlanta Symphony Hall

A program of Latin American music.

Lake Lanier Boat Show

April 24–26

Buford

An in-water boat show with vendors and entertainment.

Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market

April 25

Atlanta

A free event with environmental exhibits and activities.

2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet

April 25

108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville

Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.