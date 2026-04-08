6-year-old boy shot in Rome drive-by shooting

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police block a section of E. 13th Street in Rome on April 8, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A 6-year-old boy is stable after being shot in the leg during a Rome drive-by shooting Wednesday. Police say the child was not the intended target when shots were fired from a passing car. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or released a description of the vehicle involved.



A 6-year-old boy was injured in a suspected drive-by shooting in the area of John Graham Homes in Rome on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of E. 13th Street and Crane Street. According to the Rome Police Department, officers arrived to find the young child suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg.

He was rushed to an area hospital and is said to be stable.

Investigators believe the child was not the intended target and the shots were fired from a car that was driving through the neighborhood.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. to find about a dozen police cars blocking the roadway. The area, located near Banty Jones Park, consists of a row of apartment buildings.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released descriptions of any suspects or the vehicle involved in the drive-by.

Though officials stated the 6-year-old was not the target, they have not identified who, or what, the shooters were actually aiming at.

It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related, a personal dispute, or a random act of violence.

The type of firearm used, and the number of rounds fired have not been disclosed.

What you can do:

The Rome Police Department is asking for anyone with information, who may have witnessed the shooting, or has video, to call them.