Angels-Braves brawl: Soler and López suspended 7 games

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The Brief Former teammates Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López were each hit with seven-game suspensions and undisclosed fines following a heated on-field fight. The brawl erupted Tuesday night after Soler charged the mound when a high-and-inside pitch nearly hit him in the fifth inning. Both players are appealing the discipline, allowing them to remain in their respective lineups while the process plays out.



Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Angels slugger Jorge Soler and Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López for seven games each on Wednesday following a bench-clearing brawl in Anaheim.

What we know:

The tension began Tuesday night after Soler homered off López in the first inning. In his next trip to the plate, Soler was hit by a 96 mph fastball.

The situation boiled over in the fifth inning when López threw a wild pitch that went high and inside toward Soler’s head.

Soler charged the mound, and the two began throwing punches.

At one point, López used his pitching hand—still clutching the baseball—to strike Soler’s batting helmet. Braves manager Walt Weiss eventually tackled Soler to the ground to de-escalate the fight.

RELATED: Angels, Braves players get into wild brawl after high pitch to Jorge Soler

What we don't know:

MLB has not disclosed the specific dollar amount of the fines handed to both players.

Additionally, there is no set timeline for when the appeals process will be completed or if the seven-game duration will be reduced upon review.

What they're saying:

"I asked him if everything was OK and the answer he gave me, I didn't like it," Soler said through an interpreter. "That's why I went out there." Soler noted that while he has historically played well against López, he felt the high-and-inside pitch was dangerous, stating, "At this level, you can't miss like that."

López, who played with Soler in Atlanta during the 2024 season, denied any malicious intent.

"On my part, there was never any intent to hit him at any point," López said. "It's just a shame, the situation and how things unfolded."

Braves manager Walt Weiss, who tackled Soler during the brawl, called it a matter of instinct.

"I love Soler. We were teammates here," Weiss said. "But that's a big man, and so I just felt I've gotta get him off his feet because he's gonna hurt somebody."

What's next:

Because both players are appealing their suspensions, they remain eligible to play.

Soler started in right field for the Angels during Wednesday's series finale. A hearing officer will eventually hear the appeals to determine if the suspensions will stand, be shortened, or be overturned.