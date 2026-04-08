Clay Fuller headed to D.C. after beating Shawn Harris

The Brief Republican Clay Fuller beat Democrat Shawn Harris by 12 points in the 14th Congressional District special election Tuesday. Democrats point to a 25-point overperformance compared to 2024 results as a sign of growing momentum in the GOP stronghold. Both parties are now shifting focus toward the May 19 primary ahead of the general election in November.



Republican Clay Fuller is headed to Washington after winning the 14th Congressional District race Tuesday, but Democrats say the close results prove they are making inroads in one of Georgia's most conservative areas.

What we know:

Fuller secured the seat with 72,304 votes (56%), defeating Democratic opponent Shawn Harris, who earned 57,030 votes (44%).

The 12-point margin confirms a Republican victory in a district Donald Trump won by 37 points in 2024.

Fuller expressed confidence in the results, stating, "We completely dominated this performance and feel confident moving forward."

However, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating what they call a "moral victory," noting that Harris over performed by 25 points in the most Republican district in the state.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen if this narrowing margin will translate to long-term shifts in the November general election.

While Democrats credit their performance to increased investment and organizing, Republicans argue that low voter turnout and difficulties for rural voters during the early voting period impacted the final numbers.

What they're saying:

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon dismissed the significance of the close margin, citing logistical hurdles for voters. "You had a lot of people out of town that did not go vote," McKoon said. "And then in the early voting period, it was significantly more difficult for people in rural unincorporated areas to go vote."

On the other hand, Democrats believe they have created a blueprint for future gains.

One Democratic representative noted, "Shawn Harris last night, in the most Republican congressional district in the state, over performed by 25 points and, forced Republicans to spend $1.5 million defending a seat Donald Trump won by 37 points in 2024."

What's next:

Both parties are now pivoting to the May 19 primary. McKoon expressed optimism for the fall, stating, "I think that in November we're going to have a strong showing. I think we're going to have a great ticket, and I think we're going to keep Georgia in the Republican column."

Fuller will be sworn in shortly to complete the remainder of the current term. However, the victory is short-lived as the campaign cycle restarts immediately.

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