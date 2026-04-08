Forsyth County students identified in deadly Florida crash

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The Brief Authorities identified three Forsyth County students killed in a fiery Monday crash in Florida. A fourth student remains hospitalized in Tallahassee following the wreck on Highway 65. Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the teenagers' vehicle to leave the roadway.



The names and photos of the metro Atlanta high school students killed and injured in a fiery crash while on spring break on Monday have been released.

What we know:

Jackson Mobley, 18, of Cumming; Jaylyn Fehr, 17, of Cumming; and Charlotte Martin, 16, of Cumming, were killed while traveling to St. George Island to visit family and friends. A fourth person, 17-year-old Jamison Mobley of Alpharetta, was rescued and flown to a Tallahassee hospital, where she remained on Wednesday.

Jaylyn Fehr (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement along with a video on Wednesday.

"Jackson, Jaylyn, and Charlotte were wonderful young individuals and students who were deeply loved by their families, friends, classmates, teammates, teachers, church communities, and everyone who knew them," the post reads in part. "They were talented athletes, exceptional students, and, above all, kind-hearted individuals whose lives touched many."

The sheriff’s office also lamented how Jamison faces a long road to recovery made particularly hard by the loss of her brother and closest friends.

"We ask the community to keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she moves forward on the road to recovery," the post continues.

The sheriff’s office once again praised the Good Samaritans who stopped to help. "Their bravery saved a life, and their willingness to step into an unknown and dangerous situation reflects true selflessness," the post states.

The sheriff asked the communities in Florida and Georgia to join in thoughts and prayers as the families and friends "navigate unimaginable loss."

"The grief being experienced in Georgia is deeply felt here in Franklin County as well. When a life is lost in our community, no matter where someone calls home, we feel that loss together," the post reads.

Charlotte Martin (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Authorities say the teens were traveling along Highway 65 in Franklin County on Monday when the crash happened. It appears the students were traveling in a Jeep that left the road and crashed into the trees. The Jeep caught fire after the crash.

All four of the teens attended Horizon Christian Academy in Forsyth County.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

What's next:

The sheriff’s office is placing crosses at the accident site bearing the names of Jackson, Jaylyn, and Charlotte as a small memorial in their honor.

"Life is precious, and we would like to honor their lives and memories here in our community," the post reads.

What you can do:

Loved ones of Jaylyn Fehr, a junior at Horizon Christian Academy who died in the crash, have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for travel and funeral expenses.