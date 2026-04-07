3 metro Atlanta teens killed in Florida spring break crash, 1 injured

The Brief Three metro-area high school students died in a fiery crash in Franklin County, Florida, while on spring break, according to Forsyth County News. The crash happened along Highway 65, though authorities have not released details about what caused it. The Franklin County sheriff posted a video on Facebook expressing condolences to the families of the victims.



Three metro Atlanta high school students were killed in a fiery crash on Monday while on spring break in Florida, according to a report from Forsyth County News.

What we know:

Authorities say the teens were traveling along Highway 65 in Franklin County when the crash happened. It appears the students were traveling in a Jeep that left the road and crashed into the treeline. The Jeep caught fire after the crash.

One person survived the initial crash and was transported to a hospital in Tallahassee, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The three teens who lost their lives were two males, ages 17 and 18, and one female, age 17. The fourth victim was a 16-year-old female. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff.

The Franklin County sheriff shared a video message on Facebook offering condolences to the victims’ families.

It is believed the teens were from Forsyth County. It has not been confirmed where they attended high school at this time. Additionally, no names have been officially released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.