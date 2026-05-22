Two 'armed and dangerous' murder suspects believed to be in Atlanta

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The Brief Floyd County authorities believe two suspects from separate northwest Georgia homicide investigations are currently on the run in the Atlanta area. Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous, and the public is strongly warned not to approach them. Anyone with information on the location of either suspect is urged to call or text investigators immediately.



The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating two separate murder suspects who are currently at large. While the men are wanted in connection to two entirely separate homicide investigations, authorities have received information indicating that both individuals may be hiding in the Atlanta area.

The search for Chancelor Lamar Crawford

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 25-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford. He is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

According to the sheriff's office, Crawford is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Chancellore Jabez Donaldson. The incident occurred on April 19, 2026, at approximately 1 a.m. inside a shopping plaza located in the 1400 block of North Broad Street in North Rome.

Chancelor Lamar Crawford (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Crawford faces a long list of active charges, including:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Failure to Appear for an Obstruction Arraignment (dating back to September 4, 2025)

Probation Violation (stemming from original charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony)

The homicide was investigated by the Rome Police Department.

The search for Treveonsay Tre’jion Burge

The second wanted individual is 23-year-old Treveonsay Tre’jion Burge. He is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Investigators accuse Burge of shooting and killing 18-year-old Adam Taylor Hernandez. The shooting took place on October 21, 2025, at approximately 5 a.m. on Wood Creek Way, a residential street.

Treveonsay Tre’jion Burge (Floyd County Sheriff's Office).

Burge is currently wanted on the following charges:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

This case was also investigated by the Rome Police Department.

How to report tips securely

What's next:

Because both individuals are considered armed and dangerous, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office explicitly asks the public not to approach either man if spotted.

Anyone who has information regarding the current whereabouts of Crawford or Burge is asked to immediately contact Deputy Chris Bowerman by phone or text message at 706-252-0876.