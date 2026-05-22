Hartsfield-Jackson braces for millions of Memorial Day holiday weekend travelers

The Brief Airport officials expect roughly 2.7 million passengers during the multi-day holiday travel window. TSA officials are reminding all passengers ages 18 and older that they must have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification to avoid checkpoint delays.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is bracing for a massive holiday rush, with officials anticipating nearly 3 million travelers to pass through the gates over the Memorial Day weekend travel period.

Holiday passenger volume and wait times

What we know:

Friday is expected to be one of the peak travel days of the entire holiday period. According to airport officials, nearly 379,000 passengers are scheduled to move through Atlanta Friday alone. Over the broader Memorial Day travel window—stretching from this past Wednesday to next Wednesday—the airport expects to accommodate approximately 2.7 million passengers.

Despite the high volume of travelers, security checkpoints were moving efficiently Friday morning. The main security checkpoint saw wait times drop down to 9 minutes. While the longest wait time recorded earlier in the morning reached 20 minutes, lines have overall been significantly shorter than expected. Traveling passengers noted they were highly pleased to see the security lines moving so quickly.

Important ID guidelines and arrival times

To keep checkpoints moving smoothly and prevent unexpected delays, airport authorities are emphasizing strict adherence to standard protocols.

ID Requirements: Anyone over the age of 18 must present a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another form of acceptable government ID to clear security checkpoints.

Domestic Flights: Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.

International Flights: Travelers heading abroad should give themselves even more buffer room and arrive at least three hours before their flight.

Even with shorter wait times at the gates, officials note that early morning travelers are wisely giving themselves plenty of time to get through the airport safely to ensure they make their flights.

A stark contrast to spring travel delays

The backstory:

The breezy security lines on Friday stand in sharp contrast to the crushing travel crowds seen earlier this spring. Back in March, passengers faced massive security backups, with lines occasionally stretching entirely outside of the airport building.

TSA officials stated that passengers can look forward to a much smoother travel experience for this holiday period now that the government shutdown has concluded.