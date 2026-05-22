Abandoned 20-story Midtown Atlanta high-rise deemed 'unsafe'

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The Brief An official safety inspection was conducted on May 18, 2026, at the abandoned structure located at 1155 Peachtree Street NE. Investigators found that the 20-story building is "substantially gutted" and features three unsecured gaps in its perimeter barrier, risking unauthorized public access. The inspection also cited the covered pedestrian walkways along Peachtree Street and 14th Street for creating multiple trip hazards due to displaced concrete pavers.



A recent city inspection of an abandoned 20-story high-rise structure in Midtown Atlanta has flagged multiple safety hazards, describing the conditions as unsafe for the public.

Unsecured access at abandoned high-rise

What we know:

According to official city inspection records, an initial inspection was triggered following reports of unsafe conditions impacting public safety at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 14th Street. The property is an abandoned 20-story high-rise structure that has been "substantially gutted" from both the interior and the exterior.

According to the Department of Planning, building permits issued for the construction site at 1155 Peachtree Street NE have expired as of October 2025.

While the unfinished building is currently surrounded by a construction barrier, the inspection revealed that the perimeter contains three separate unsecured areas. The report notes that these gaps create unsafe conditions by allowing potential unauthorized public access directly onto the abandoned property.

Walkway trip hazards flagged

What we know:

In order to maintain foot traffic around the Midtown construction site, two separate protected pedestrian walkways were previously installed along Peachtree Street and 14th Street.

However, the inspection found that the integrity of these paths has compromised pedestrian safety. Inside the covered walkways, several 8x8 concrete sidewalk pavers and sections of placed concrete are currently uneven and displaced. The report confirms that these shifts have created notable trip hazards at multiple locations along the pedestrian bypass.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Abandoned construction site at 1155 Peachtree Street NE in Midtown Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Next steps for the property

What's next:

The inspection concluded that the identified safety hazards at the site cannot remain as they are. The report formally states that the issues must be promptly addressed to ensure the protection and safety of the public.

Mayor's statement

What they're saying:

"We expect all property owners in the city of Atlanta to follow the law. There is State law, there is City law but there is no John Dewberry law," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in regard to the site. "I will reserve additional comment as this is likely to result in litigation."