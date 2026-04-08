22-year-old wounded in Atlanta strip mall shooting

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Officers investigate a shooting at Gordon Plaza located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW in Atlanta on April 8, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot at an Atlanta strip mall Wednesday afternoon. Police are reviewing security footage at Gordon Plaza to identify a suspect and a motive. Investigators have not yet determined if the shooting happened inside a store or in the parking lot.



Crime scene tape surrounded a strip mall along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a shooting.

What we know:

It happened just after 3 p.m. at Gordon Plaza located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit took over the scene, collecting evidence, speaking with witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video. One eastbound lane of traffic was blocked temporarily to allow for the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not commented on what led to the gunfire or if the victim was the intended target.

No descriptions of a suspect or a getaway vehicle have been provided, and no arrests have been announced.

It remains unclear if the shooting took place inside one of the businesses at Gordon Plaza or in the parking lot.

The name of the 22-year-old victim has been withheld.