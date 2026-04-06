Four teens shot in southwest Atlanta, no arrests

The Brief Four teenagers were shot Sunday night on Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta. Victims range in age from 16 to 18, with at least one in critical condition. Police have not identified a suspect, and no arrests have been made.



Four teenagers were shot Sunday night in southwest Atlanta, prompting an active investigation by police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Sparks Street near the Lee Street intersection, where they found two victims. Two additional victims later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in private vehicles, according to authorities.

All four victims are teenagers — one 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old. At least one victim was transported in critical condition, while another was alert when taken to the hospital. The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, whether there are any suspects, or if a vehicle was involved. It appears that no arrests have been made as of early Monday morning. The Atlanta Police Department’s aggravated assault unit is handling the case.

This is a breaking news story and information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.