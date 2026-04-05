2 men injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after two men were shot and injured in a popular nightlife district early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue SE just before 2:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found two men, ages 25 and 30, suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders rushed both victims to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left two men injured on April 5, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine what sparked the violence.
At this time, police have not released a description of any suspects or announced any arrests.
Local perspective:
The shooting happened in an area of Atlanta known for its high concentration of bars and restaurants.
This part of Edgewood Avenue is a frequent destination for weekend nightlife, drawing large crowds particularly in the early morning hours.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.