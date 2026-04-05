2 men injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting, Atlanta police say

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The Brief Two men were shot and injured along Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. Police found the victims, ages 25 and 30, in an area popular for its nightlife. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or determined what led to the gunfire.



Atlanta police are investigating after two men were shot and injured in a popular nightlife district early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue SE just before 2:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men, ages 25 and 30, suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders rushed both victims to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left two men injured on April 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine what sparked the violence.

At this time, police have not released a description of any suspects or announced any arrests.

Local perspective:

The shooting happened in an area of Atlanta known for its high concentration of bars and restaurants.

This part of Edgewood Avenue is a frequent destination for weekend nightlife, drawing large crowds particularly in the early morning hours.