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2 men injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting, Atlanta police say

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Published  April 5, 2026 11:42am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Two men were shot and injured along Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning.
    • Police found the victims, ages 25 and 30, in an area popular for its nightlife.
    • Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or determined what led to the gunfire.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after two men were shot and injured in a popular nightlife district early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue SE just before 2:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found two men, ages 25 and 30, suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders rushed both victims to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

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Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left two men injured on April 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine what sparked the violence. 

At this time, police have not released a description of any suspects or announced any arrests.

Local perspective:

The shooting happened in an area of Atlanta known for its high concentration of bars and restaurants. 

This part of Edgewood Avenue is a frequent destination for weekend nightlife, drawing large crowds particularly in the early morning hours.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.

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