'We feel safe': Southwest Atlanta residents react to major crime drop

The Brief Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 reported a 23% overall drop in crime during the past year. The zone earned the 2025 Crime Reduction Award for the first time in five years. Police attributed the success to increased staffing, new tools, and active community partnerships.



Southwest Atlanta’s Zone 4 led the city in crime reduction over the past year, earning top honors from the Atlanta Police Department for its significant double-digit decreases in several major categories.

'The facts are the facts'

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed that Zone 4, which encompasses neighborhoods from Cascade Heights to Princeton Lakes, saw a 23% overall drop in crime. This progress earned the team the 2025 Crime Reduction Award, a distinction the zone has not held since 2020.

Chief Darin Schierbaum noted specific successes in property crimes, including a 16% reduction in burglaries, a 38% drop in car break-ins, and a 41% decrease in vehicle thefts. The department credits the shift to a combination of more officers on the street, improved technology, and residents participating in neighborhood patrols and testifying in court.

What we don't know:

While the overall trend is downward, officials did not specify the exact number of new officers added to the zone this year. The department has also not released specific data regarding violent crime categories or a timeline for when the next city-wide crime statistics report will be published.

'We see the difference and we feel safe'

What they're saying:

"I forgot to lock my business door one night, and I came back the next morning at 6 a.m., and everything was just like I left it," said Angela Ingram, a local small business owner and resident. "The facts are the facts. Look at the numbers and if you ask any of these businesses along this Cascade Heights corridor, we see the difference, and we feel safe."

Resident Ryan Florence highlighted the personal impact of the increased safety. "That's a great thing. You know, I have an older mother that's over here. So it's good that she can go to the store and not be bothered," Florence said.

Crimes down across the board

By the numbers:

The following statistics represent the year-over-year reductions reported by the Atlanta Police Department for Zone 4:

23% : The overall drop in total crime across the zone.

41% : The decrease in reports of stolen vehicles.

38% : The reduction in break-ins of parked cars.

16%: The decline in reported burglaries.

Sustaining the momentum

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department stated they intend to "keep this going" by maintaining the current community partnerships and law enforcement presence. Residents are encouraged to continue participating in "Crime Stoppers" and joining neighborhood walks to ensure the downward trend continues through 2026.