Things to do Memorial Day Weekend in metro Atlanta | May 22-24, 2026

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Celebrate the long weekend with a vibrant mix of festivals, family-friendly events, and outdoor celebrations across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From the smooth sounds of the Atlanta Jazz Festival to refreshing suburban summer kickoffs, there is no shortage of ways to honor the holiday and welcome the season.

NOTE: Do to the stormy weather expected over the next several days, keep an eye on the forecast and check for cancelations before attending any event. Click here for latest weather forecast.

Memorial Day Weekend

Military Appreciation Week at the College Football Hall of Fame

May 23–31

College Football Hall of Fame

Active-duty military members, veterans and their families can receive free admission during Military Appreciation Week. Eligible guests can bring up to three family members to explore interactive exhibits, including displays honoring military service and college football traditions.

SKIP DAY ATLANTA: Memorial Weekend Kickoff

May 22

Westside Motor Lounge

Ditch the office, forget the classroom and let go of your responsibilities for one unforgettable day. Food, drinks and music.

Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend

May 22-25

Stone Mountain Park

Enjoy a full day of family fun and an extended fireworks finale following the new 250th Celebration Drone & Light Show. Active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel will receive one free attractions ticket with a valid military ID and up to 30% off per person for immediate family members.

Memorial Day Weekend at Wild Adventures

May 23–25

Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark kick off daily summer operations with live entertainment, special ticket deals and the new Liberty & Lights Drone Show. Active and retired military members receive free admission during Memorial Day weekend, while guests can also take advantage of discounted tickets and season pass offers.

Memorial Day Weekend at Your 3rd Spot

May 23–25

Your 3rd Spot

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with games, bowling, food and drinks all weekend long at Your 3rd Spot in West Midtown. Guests can enjoy more than 100 games and experiences, seasonal cocktails, shareable food specials and Military Appreciation deals for veterans and active-duty service members.

Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony

May 23

Cauble Park, Acworth

Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to those who died for our country. Engraved pavers will be presented during the ceremony.

Honoring Our Military at Blue 42

10 a.m. May 23

Dahlonega Historic Square

Family-friendly open house and meet-and-greet with John Slemp, author and photographer of "Bomber Boys: WWII Flight Jacket Art." Fresh coffee, conversation and community.

Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar

May 22–25

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Lanier Islands Resort is launching its patriotic-themed Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar inside Game Changer with festive décor, live entertainment, elevated comfort food and specialty cocktails. The pop-up will continue throughout the summer season.

Memorial Day Fireworks at Lanier Islands Resort

May 24

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Guests can wrap up Memorial Day weekend with a fireworks display over Lake Lanier. Overnight resort guests will also receive free beach entry for the lakeside celebration.

Let Freedom Ring Concert

7:30 p.m. May 25

Brooke Street Park

The Alpharetta Symphony will present a free concert honoring those who have served. Patriotic tunes will include "Salute to the Armed Forces," "America the Beautiful" and "Stars and Stripes Forever."

Memorial Day Ceremonies

Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Veteran's Memorial in front of the Powder Springs Library

Gather at noon for a moving tribute to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom. Held in partnership with American Legion Post 294, this community ceremony provides a meaningful space for remembrance and reflection.

Marietta Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Marietta National Cemetery

Join the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia at noon for a heartfelt tribute honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's freedom. The free community ceremony features the posting of the colors, patriotic melodies, a gun salute, and reflections from guest speakers. All veterans and members of the public are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude.

Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony

11 a.m. May 25

Roswell City Hall

The 27th Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony will feature a musical performance by the Roswell New Horizons Band, a military ceremony, Honor Guard display and more.

Henry County Remembrance Ceremony

May 25

Veterans Wall of Honor Heritage Park, McDonough

Join Henry County for a special Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony featuring the James "Jim" Joyce Veterans Museum sign unveiling.

Peachtree Corners Memorial Day Ceremony & Youth Challenge

May 25

Peachtree Corners Town Green

A ceremony and youth challenge will take place at Peachtree Corners Town Green. Cost is $20 for the challenge.

Memorial Day Remembrance in Norcross

May 25

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Special celebration or remembrance and community. Complimentary hot dogs and heartfelt remarks from Mayor Newton. Powerful performance by the 166th Army Band.

Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

20th Century Veterans Memorial, Smyrna

This year's distinguished speaker will be Colonel Maher Abed, post commander of American Legion 16.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

The Park at City Center, Woodstock

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the park.

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

MomoCon 2026

May 21–24

Georgia World Congress Center

A four-day anime, gaming, cosplay and pop culture convention featuring celebrity guests, esports, tabletop gaming, concerts, cosplay contests and more than 650,000 square feet of events and exhibits across downtown Atlanta.

Dream Asia Festival

May 22-25

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Four-day celebration of Asian food, culture and performances in Gwinnett County. More than 80 food and merchandise vendors, live performances, cosplay contests, family fun and more.

FoodeesFest

May 22–24

Town Center at Cobb

This traveling food and artisan festival will feature more than 40 gourmet food trucks and vendors serving everything from barbecue and tacos to desserts and specialty drinks. Guests can also shop handmade goods, artwork and home décor from local artisan vendors during the free three-day event.

Alpharetta Arts Fest

May 23-24

The Grove at Wills Park, Alpharetta

The annual arts fest will feature dozens of vendors and crafters. There will also be a food court and Kidz Zone.

49th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival

May 23–25

Piedmont Park

One of the nation's largest free jazz festivals returns for three days of live music across a single stage. Attendees can enjoy a diverse lineup featuring headliners like The Roots, Kamasi Washington, and PJ Morton, alongside a kids zone, food vendors, and an artist market. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and take MARTA, as neighborhood parking is highly limited.

Brew at the Zoo

May 23

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Reggae Fest Massive ATL

May 23

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Massive ATL's Memorial Day Weekend Reggae Fest will feature Mavado, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Spice, Elephant Man, Ding Dong, Vanessa Bling and more.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Don Toliver Octane Tour

May 19

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Don Toliver brings his Octane Tour with SahBabbii, SoFaygo & Chase B to the State Farm Arena.

IMAGINE: Passing the Baton – Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra

May 23

Mount Pisgah Church

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra closes its season with a program featuring works by Felix Mendelssohn, including selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the Double Concerto in D minor, and the "Italian" Symphony. The concert also includes guest performances by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron and pianist Julie Coucheron, along with a pre-concert showcase starting at 6:30 p.m.

David Nail: Down To The Studs Tour

May 24

Eddie's Attic

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter David Nail brings his stripped-down solo tour to Eddie’s Attic for an intimate night of stories and music. Performing with just a guitar, Nail will showcase fan favorites along with newer songs including "The Crown" and "Fare Thee Well."

🎭 Theater & Arts

Footloose: The Musical

May 21–24

Strand Theatre

A stage production of the hit musical featuring 1980s favorites like "Footloose" and "Holding Out for a Hero," with high-energy choreography and live performances.

MJ The Xperience

May 24

Londzell Performing Arts Theatre

Celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with a high-energy live tribute show featuring performer Brandon Jones. The production includes live vocals, dancers and a full band recreating the excitement of an MJ concert experience.

HOT JAMBALAYA

May 22–June 21

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

An encore production of Dad’s Garage Theatre Company’s Suzi-nominated musical comedy whodunit featuring murder, mystery, New Orleans-inspired music and screwball comedy aboard a steamboat in the bayou.

40 Years of Pee-wee's Playhouse

May 24

Center for Puppetry Arts

A special 40th anniversary panel celebrating "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" featuring creators Alison Mork, Kevin Carlson and Christine Papalexis sharing behind-the-scenes stories, rare insights and special guest appearances.

Reflections: "Women’s Voices in Art"

Through June 12

Chastain Art Center & Gallery

This juried exhibition showcases artwork from women artists across Georgia in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and digital art. A free public opening reception will be held May 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Hurricane Harbor Opening Day

May 22

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

The water park opens for the season with slides, wave pools, and family attractions marking the start of summer.

Splash ‘N Bash

May 23

Milton City Park and Preserve, Milton

Kick off summer with free pool access, inflatables, live music, crafts and family-friendly activities during Milton’s annual Splash ‘N Bash. Guests can enjoy sporty games, LEGO building, complimentary hot dogs, Kona Ice and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community celebration.

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!

May 23–Sept. 13

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series invites families to explore ocean habitats, animal powers and STEM-focused challenges inspired by the Wild Kratts universe. Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the experience includes hands-on missions, immersive environments and a special tot spot for younger guests.

Bossa Nova Baby: The Lungs of the Earth

Open now through August 2027

Alliance Theatre

This immersive sensory experience invites newborns to 5-year-olds and their caregivers into a rainforest-inspired world filled with light, sound and interactive discovery. Created by the Alliance Theatre and Dash Studio, the exhibit is free with reservation and open Tuesday through Sunday.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

Off-Roading & Overlanding Show & Shine

May 23

American Legion Post 127, Sugar Hill

The Off-Roading & Overlanding Show & Shine is a fundraiser for local veterans. There will be a show & shine ($30 registration), duck, moo-moo and horst hunts, food and drinks from Canteen 127, and more. Also, BP on 3190 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. will offer gas from $2.99 between 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and there will be a Jeep photo shoot.

19th Annual Old Friends Car Show

May 25

351 Jesse Jewell Pkwy., Gainesville

Car show featuring hot rods, muscle cars, classic cars and trucks. $20 car registration.

🏀Sports

Celebrating the Global Games: Star Players on a Global Stage

May 20

Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

A sports and marketing event featuring interactive soccer demonstrations, panel discussions, networking, food and drinks as Atlanta prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament

May 22–24

Callaway Resort & Gardens, Pine Mountain

Callaway Resort & Gardens kicks off summer with the annual Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament on Robin Lake, featuring elite athletes from around the world. The Memorial Day weekend celebration also includes live music, nightly fireworks, Robin Lake Beach, Aqua Island and family-friendly resort activities.

Braves Block Party at The Battery

May 23

The Battery Atlanta

Celebrate before the Braves take on the Washington Nationals with a free outdoor pregame block party from 4 to 8 p.m. Located just steps from Truist Park, the event features live entertainment, tailgate games, and family-friendly activities. Ballpark tickets are not required to join the festivities outside the stadium.

📅Coming Up

Beetlejuice

May 26–27

The Classic Center Theatre

A live stage adaptation of the film featuring its dark humor, music, and theatrical effects.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Atlanta (multiple venues)

A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more, along with free events like Kids Fringe for families and the outdoor Atlanta Street Fringe in Little 5 Points.

Mableton Day Festival

May 30

Mableton Town Square

A community festival with live entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and activities including a fun run.

Run the Block 5K

May 30

5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.

Twilight of the Gods | The Atlanta Opera

May 30

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Götterdämmerung, the final chapter of the Ring cycle, featuring large-scale orchestration and dramatic staging.

CAPCON: Community Skate Showdown

May 30

Tom E. Morris Sports Complex & Skate Park, Hapeville

Skaters from across metro Atlanta will gather for a day of competitions, trick showcases, live DJ sets, food vendors, games and more. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, with an after party starting at 8 p.m. at Chattabrewchee The Hangar.

Chalk the Block

May 30

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

This free family-friendly event will feature sidewalk art, food trucks, live music, bounce houses, face painting and a live art battle. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete for prizes and showcase their creativity.

Splash Bash at City Park

May 30

Lilburn City Park

Kick off the summer season at Lilburn’s family-friendly celebration. Guests can cool off at the splash pad, dance to summer hits spun by DJ Matt, and enjoy food vendors. The event also features a Children’s Entrepreneur Market with kid-led business booths. Visitors are encouraged to explore nearby Old Town Lilburn's shops and dining after the fun.

Susto Stringband

May 31

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

The bluegrass-inspired project led by SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne will perform two shows in support of the new album "Susto Stringband (Volume 2)," featuring reimagined SUSTO songs and Americana string-band music.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send information to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.