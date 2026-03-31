Multiple dead, several injured in rash of metro Atlanta shootings

The Brief A triple shooting at the 17th Street Lofts in Atlantic Station left a 23-year-old man dead and two others wounded. Two men were shot at an apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway in southwest Atlanta, resulting in one fatality. A traffic dispute at Donnelly Avenue and Lee Street escalated into gunfire, leaving two men injured. Two people in LaGrange and one person in Clarkston were also killed.



Police are investigating a violent wave of gunfire across the city that left at least two men dead and five others injured in three separate Monday night incidents.

Plus, fatal shootings in LaGrange and Clarkston are under investigation.

Atlantic Station triple shooting

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a triple shooting inside an apartment at the 17th Street Lofts just before 6 p.m. Monday. Officers found a 23-year-old man shot in the torso; he later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were also shot in the arm and are currently stable.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlantic Station apartment shooting

Investigators say a stray bullet traveled through a wall into a neighboring unit, but that apartment was vacant and no one else was injured.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet determined what led to the gunfire at the lofts. A suspect description has not been released, and it is unclear if the victims were the intended targets or if anyone has been detained in this specific case.

Southwest Atlanta violence

What we know:

Three hours after the Atlantic Station incident, homicide detectives responded to an apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

A 24-year-old man died at the scene, while another man was found in a nearby wood line with a gunshot wound and taken to Grady and was reported as stable.

Separately, at the intersection of Donnelly Avenue and Lee Street, a traffic incident led to an argument that escalated into gunfire. Both men involved in that dispute were struck by bullets but were alive at last check.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 injured in shooting along Lee Street in southwest Atlanta

What we don't know:

While police believe the gunman and victims in the North Camp Creek Parkway shooting likely knew each other, a specific motive remains under investigation.

No arrests have been confirmed in the traffic-related shooting.

Charter Lane murder

What we know:

Another shooting took the life of a man in the 200 block of Charter Lane in DeKalb County around midnight.

DeKalb County police say the victim was shot at least once and died at the scene. They also said they have a suspect in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified either the victim or suspect at this time.

Double murder in LaGrange

What we know:

In a separate investigation in LaGrange, police say two people were killed at the Cameron Crossing Apartment Complex.

Officers found 26-year-old Jakayla Moss in the parking lot and 18-year-old Jamarcus Kennedy inside an apartment. Investigators say two men walked up to the building and opened fire. Kennedy reportedly ran into an apartment where he later collapsed.

At this time, no arrests have been made and LaGrange is asking anyone with any knowledge of the double murder to contact Detective K. Scott at 706-883-2644.

Fatal shooting in Clarkston

What we know:

A man was also fatally shot in Clarkston on Monday night.

According to Clarkston Police Department, it happened around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a 61-year-old man in the middle of the road in front of a food market near Debelle Street and Indian Creek Drive.

A suspect was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released. Police also have not released a possible motive.