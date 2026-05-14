Check your bank account: Card skimmer found at Hogansville store

The Brief An off-duty Grantville police officer discovered a skimming device attached to a credit card reader at the Hogansville Dollar General on Highway 29. Hogansville police are teaming up with local departments and the Secret Service to investigate after similar devices were found in Troup and Harris counties. While no compromised accounts have been reported yet, customers are urged to contact their banks or credit card companies to monitor for fraudulent charges.



Police are warning shoppers to check their bank statements after a skimming device was found inside a local retail store this week.

Hogansville Dollar General investigation

What we know:

An off-duty Grantville officer found the device on a register at the Dollar General located on Highway 29.

The device snags data and credit card numbers as they pass through the store's card reader, allowing thieves to potentially steal information from hundreds of customers.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Det. Sgt. Shane Williams said the department is working with other agencies, including the Secret Service, because similar readers were found in Troup and Harris counties.

"Just watch the bank account, make sure no fraudulent charges have been taken out," Williams said, adding that customers should follow all bank recommendations.

Potential victim impact

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed how many cards were snagged by the skimmer or exactly how long the device was attached to the register before being discovered.

It remains unclear if any specific suspects have been identified in connection to the devices found in Hogansville or surrounding counties.

Identity theft prevention

What you can do:

If you shopped at this location recently, contact your financial institution immediately to freeze your card or request a new one.

Shoppers from LaGrange to Coweta County use this store and should remain cautious by checking for any suspicious equipment on credit card terminals before swiping.