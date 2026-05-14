Check your bank account: Card skimmer found at Hogansville store
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. - Police are warning shoppers to check their bank statements after a skimming device was found inside a local retail store this week.
Hogansville Dollar General investigation
What we know:
An off-duty Grantville officer found the device on a register at the Dollar General located on Highway 29.
The device snags data and credit card numbers as they pass through the store's card reader, allowing thieves to potentially steal information from hundreds of customers.
Law enforcement response
What they're saying:
Det. Sgt. Shane Williams said the department is working with other agencies, including the Secret Service, because similar readers were found in Troup and Harris counties.
"Just watch the bank account, make sure no fraudulent charges have been taken out," Williams said, adding that customers should follow all bank recommendations.
Potential victim impact
What we don't know:
Police have not yet confirmed how many cards were snagged by the skimmer or exactly how long the device was attached to the register before being discovered.
It remains unclear if any specific suspects have been identified in connection to the devices found in Hogansville or surrounding counties.
Identity theft prevention
What you can do:
If you shopped at this location recently, contact your financial institution immediately to freeze your card or request a new one.
Shoppers from LaGrange to Coweta County use this store and should remain cautious by checking for any suspicious equipment on credit card terminals before swiping.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5's Doug Evans, interviewing Hogansville Police Det. Sgt. Shane Williams, who explained how the device was discovered and provided safety tips for customers.