Two Brookhaven preschool staff members accused in child cruelty case

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The Brief Two Brookhaven pre-school teachers were arrested after police said a lead teacher used excessive force to restrain children as young as 11 months old. Lead teacher Charles K. Wheeler faces six counts of child cruelty, while school director Beverly J. Moon is charged with failing to report the alleged abuse. State agencies corroborated the findings of a Brookhaven police investigation that began after witnesses and parents reported children were being mistreated.



A preschool teacher and a school director were arrested in Brookhaven after an investigation revealed a pattern of improper handling and "excessive measures" used to restrain children at a local daycare.

What we know:

Brookhaven police arrested 27-year-old lead teacher Charles K. Wheeler and 63-year-old director Beverly J. Moon following a child cruelty investigation.

Wheeler is charged with six counts of first-degree child cruelty for allegedly using excessive measures to restrain children inside a classroom. Investigators said the affected children were between 11 months and 3 years old.

Moon is charged as a party to the crime because detectives learned she was made aware of the abuse but did not report it.

What we don't know:

The Brookhaven Police Department has not released the name of the specific preschool where the two worked. It is also unclear exactly how many children were impacted beyond the six counts currently filed against Wheeler, as the investigation remains active.

The backstory:

A detective began looking into the school on May 4 after information surfaced during a separate investigation originally reported on April 1. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning conducted their own searches, which matched the evidence found by local police. Parents of the victims also provided information that supported the claims made by witnesses.

What you can do:

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking anyone with more information to come forward. If you believe your child may have been a victim or have details about the case, you are encouraged to call detectives at 404-637-0600.