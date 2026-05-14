New Manchester High School student caught with weapon on campus

The Brief A student at New Manchester High School in Douglasville faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to the campus Wednesday. School officials stated the student never pointed the weapon at anyone and no threats were made during the incident. Police and administrators followed district safety protocols to secure the school and handle the situation immediately.



A student at a Douglasville high school faces disciplinary actions for bringing a gun on to campus.

What we know:

It happened at New Manchester High School on Wednesday. School officials, in a statement released Thursday, report that the student did not point the weapon at anyone and made no threats.

Police and school officials followed district protocols to secure the campus and address the student having a weapon immediately.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the student involved or the specific age of the individual.

The exact type of firearm recovered on the campus remains unconfirmed.

Additionally, the school system has not disclosed the specific disciplinary consequences the student faces.

What they're saying:

The statement reads in part: "Our school system maintains a strict policy against weapons of any type, and any student found in possession of a weapon will face disciplinary action as outlined in our Douglas County School System Student Handbook."