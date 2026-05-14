Former Dalton insurance agent allegedly sold fake insurance policies

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The Brief A former insurance agent was arrested following an investigation into allegations that she stole thousands of dollars from business owners in Dalton by selling fake workers' compensation policies. Lucy Margarita Suarez, 33, faces five felony counts of insurance fraud and one felony count of forgery after being extradited from Florida to the Whitfield County Jail. State investigators believe there may be additional victims who received fraudulent certificates of insurance through Suarez’s agency, EliteOne Solutions.



A former insurance agent from Dalton is in jail after state investigators said she deceived customers into buying fake insurance and kept their premium payments for her own use.

What we know:

The Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division charged 33-year-old Lucy Margarita Suarez on April 29.

Suarez, who operated EliteOne Solutions at 216 E. Morris St. in Dalton, is charged with five felony counts of insurance fraud and one felony count of forgery.

According to Enforcement Division Director Tammy Marshall, Suarez was caught in Miami, Florida, and moved to the Whitfield County Jail. Investigators said she stole thousands of dollars by giving clients fake certificates of insurance while leaving their businesses uninsured.

The backstory:

The investigation alleges that Suarez led business owners and general contractors to believe they had valid workers' compensation coverage.

Instead of securing policies, investigators said she converted the money for her personal use and issued fake documents as proof of coverage. This left business owners vulnerable and without the legal insurance they believed they had purchased.

What we don't know:

The exact number of victims has not been confirmed, but authorities expect more charges as the investigation continues. While officials said thousands of dollars were stolen, they have not released the specific total amount of premium payments Suarez allegedly took.

What you can do:

Anyone who bought insurance through EliteOne Solutions or received a certificate from Suarez's agency is asked to call the Enforcement Division at 404-657-7285 or 800-533-0682. Officials encourage all business owners to verify their certificates of coverage through the State Board's website or by contacting their insurance carrier directly.