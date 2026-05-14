Kell High baseball coach remains in dugout after DUI charge

The Brief Kell High School baseball coach Todd Harris is coaching in the state semifinals Thursday despite being charged with a DUI last week. Harris was pulled over before 1 a.m. on May 6 and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and obstruction. Cobb County school officials say they are aware of the incident and that the district's human resources department is addressing the matter.



Kell High School head baseball coach Todd Harris remained in the dugout Thursday for the state semifinals against Cartersville High School just one week after he was arrested and charged with a DUI.

What we know:

Harris was in the dugout Thursday as the Longhorns took on the Cartersville Hurricanes in the Georgia high school baseball semifinals.

Harris was pulled over by Woodstock police before 1 a.m. on May 6 and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and obstruction of officers. Despite the arrest, Harris coached a doubleheader later that same day, which the team won to advance to the semifinals.

Cobb County school officials released a statement saying they are aware of the off-campus incident. The district said its human resources department is addressing the matter in accordance with district policy and state law, but cannot comment further on personnel matters.

What they're saying:

Local residents in Cartersville expressed mixed feelings about the coach's presence at the game.

Clay Chastain noted that while the community should decide if they want him there, Harris has not yet been convicted, and there is a legal process to follow.

However, other residents believe there should be more immediate consequences.

"Whenever you're leading a group of kids, you have the responsibility to lead them and to also show them there are consequences with their actions," said Jordan Wallace. Wallace, who played college football, noted that if a player had been charged, they likely would not be allowed to play.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if Harris will face a suspension or other disciplinary actions from the school district following the conclusion of the playoffs.

While officials confirmed an internal investigation is underway, they have not provided a timeline for when a decision regarding his employment or coaching status will be made.