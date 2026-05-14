Georgia redistricting: Protesters march to State Capitol

The Brief Protesters marched from the King Center to the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday to oppose new voting district maps. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special session for state lawmakers to redraw congressional and state legislative districts for the 2028 election. The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down a key part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which protected against racial discrimination.



Protesters marched to the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday after Gov. Brian Kemp called a special session to redraw the state's voting districts.

Georgia redistricting protests

What we know:

Dozens of demonstrators rallied at the King Center then marched to the State Capitol to protest Republican efforts to rework voting maps. Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special session for state lawmakers to redraw maps for their own seats and Georgia’s congressional districts for the 2028 election.

Kat Taylor with Georgia Voices United said the move is an attempt to gerrymander, break up predominantly Black districts and weaken Black voting power. Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon defended the move, stating the recent Supreme Court decision makes racially gerrymandered maps illegal.

Future of Georgia voting

What we don't know:

While Gov. Kemp said the special session will not affect current voting or the upcoming midterms, it is unclear how the new maps will ultimately shift the balance of power in the 2028 election. Activists like Brittany Burns of the Black Voters Matter Fund warned that redistricting can sometimes backfire since people vote for their self-interest rather than strictly along party lines.

Supreme Court voting ruling

The backstory:

The U.S. Supreme Court recently knocked down a major pillar of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prevented discrimination against people of color at the ballot box. This federal law helped elect thousands of Black and Latino representatives at all levels of government since its inception.

Republican leaders have moved to redistrict in several states after President Trump urged those in red states to pick up more congressional seats.

Special session timeline

What's next:

The special legislative session in Georgia is scheduled to begin June 17. Lawmakers will work to finalize the new maps for the 2028 election cycle during this period.