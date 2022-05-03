Pro-life advocates rally at Georgia Capitol after Roe draft decision leak
Pro-life advocates held a rally at the state Capitol days after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision signaled what could be the end of federal abortion protections,
Conservative states look to eliminate all exceptions for abortion, including rape, incest
Idaho and Utah have exceptions for rape or incest, but require the pregnant woman to first file a police report and then prove to the abortion provider the report was made.
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
Happy Forced Mother's Day: Texas ad agency addresses Roe V. Wade controversy
The Forced Mother's Day campaign cards can be shared with federal and state elected officials either physically or virtually to urge them to protect abortion rights.
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Health company sees 300% spike in emergency contraceptive requests following Roe v. Wade leak
Nurx fears a reversal in Roe could impact access to birth control
Thousands rally in New York City for abortion rights
Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses. That is where hundreds if not thousands of activists gathered to protest on Tuesday.
Abortion rights advocates protest at Georgia Capitol after leak of Roe opinion draft
In Atlanta, protesters angry about the possibility that the nation’s highest court could overturn the 1973 decision bubbled out into the streets of Downtown Atlanta.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court leaked draft opinion overturns Roe vs. Wade, chief justice confirms authenticity
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft majority opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices which would overturn the court’s 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade.
Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. And now, in its biggest case in years, an apparent draft of an opinion has been leaked.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.
Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows
The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico.