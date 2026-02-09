Cobb man accused of trying to kidnap child from Walmart sues

The Brief Mahendra Patel is suing the Acworth Police Department and Cobb County District Attorney's Office. Patel was previously accused of attempting to kidnap a child at an Acworth Walmart. The district attorney's office dropped the charges months after Patel was taken to jail.



A Kennesaw man who was previously accused of attempted kidnapping filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the agencies that charged him with the crime.

What we know:

Mahendra Patel is seeking monetary damages from the agencies that he says falsely charged him with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, assault, and battery in March 2025.

The charges came after Caroline Miller accused him of trying to take her 2-year-old son from an Acworth Walmart on Mar. 18, 2025.

RELATED: Acworth man falsely accused in Walmart snatching case plans $25M lawsuit

The accusation and arrest led to Patel spending 46 days in the Cobb County Jail.

What they're saying:

"It affected me financially, emotionally, mentally. My family's been through hell. We've been through a nightmare for months and months," Patel said.

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office dropped all criminal charges against him months after his arrest, stating both parties reached a resolution.

Patel's attorneys argue that surveillance video shows their client was innocent from the start.

Patel is seeking monetary compensation for the impact the situation has had on him and his family.

"I think there were false allegations that were made. I think the evidence squarely proved that, and then police and prosecution ran with it, even after it was clear that Mr. Patel was innocent. Why they did it, I don't know, but I do plan on uncovering that," said Solomon Radner, Patel's attorney.

The other side:

The District Attorney's Office shared that it is reviewing the lawsuit but has no comment at this time.

Acworth police said, ""The city has been made aware through local media outlets of a lawsuit regarding the arrest of Mahendra N. "Mick" Patel. The city has not seen the lawsuit at this time; therefore, we have no comment. When we receive the suit, we will provide a statement after thorough review."