Acworth man falsely accused in Walmart snatching case plans $25M lawsuit

Attorneys for a man once accused of trying to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart say they plan to sue the city of Acworth for $25 million.

The backstory:

Mahendra Patel was arrested on March 18, 2024, after Caroline Miller accused him of trying to take her 2-year-old son inside the Walmart on Cobb Parkway in Acworth.

The allegation arose after Patel asked Miller where Tylenol was.

Witnesses later told police that Patel grabbed the child, prompting the mother to pull him back.

Three days later, authorities used store surveillance footage and FLOCK camera data to arrest Patel.

Mahendra Patel discusses his plans to sue the city of Acworth over a false arrest for attempted kidnapping during a press conference on Oct. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

Patel was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, and simple battery in connection with the incident.

He spent 46 days in jail before being released, and months later prosecutors dismissed all charges against him.

Patel’s case unraveled after his attorney obtained Walmart surveillance video. Prosecutors determined the footage showed Patel was only trying to assist the mother, Caroline Miller, not abduct her child.

Shortly after the charges were dropped in August, Patel told FOX 5 his life had been destroyed by the false accusation.

"In a jail, people don't take it lightly when you try to do something with the kids. So I got death threats. I got people want to beat me up," Patel said.

He added that his health deteriorated while behind bars and his business suffered after his release.

What they're saying:

Patel’s lawyers argue the arrest caused severe physical, emotional and financial harm.

In a letter to city officials, attorneys notified Acworth of their intent to file a lawsuit, citing Patel’s "unlawful arrest, incarceration and malicious prosecution."

The other side:

City officials said the municipality "denies any and all liability related to said matter."

What's next:

The ante litem notice is the first step in a lawsuit against a government entity. A lawsuit has not yet been filed, but in Georgia, a notice is required to proceed, which Patel's attorneys can do at anytime.