Mahendra Patel wants an apology after kidnapping charges dropped

A Cobb County man said his life was turned upside-down when he was falsely accused of trying to kidnap a toddler while inside a Walmart.

What they're saying:

Mahendra Patel said during the 47 days he was in jail, his business suffered, he worried about his family and he feared for his life.

"In a jail, people don't take it lightly when you try to do something with the kids. So I got death threats, I got people want to beat me up," said Patel.



He said he had no idea what was going on in Caroline Miller's head that she made those statements to the police, but said she should think hard about saying or doing anything that could affect someone else's life.

Patel also said police and the district attorney's office should have done their due diligence while investigating the accusation.

The one thing he wants now is an apology.

"All I really wanted was these guys to publicly comment, apologize and own up to the mistake they made. Nobody has done it. I'm telling you right now they can go out on tv or social media and just apologize and own up to the mistake they did that got me in jail for 47 days."

Patel said he has received an outpouring of support from friends and strangers around the world. He's thankful to the more than 90-thousand people who believed in him and signed a petition.

What's next:

He said he's one of the lucky ones that his case was dismissed, and he can move forward with his life. But it has helped him realize there are many other people serving time who have been falsely accused, and the system has failed them. He said moving forward he will be more vocal when he hears of cases like this and he will always.

"I would never, ever believe anybody in a police or a prosecutor telling anything on TV. Show me the evidence, show me the evidence. These guy is innocent until he's proven guilty. This is how the system's supposed to work," said Patel.

The backstory:

Patel was accused of trying to kidnap a child at an Acworth Walmart on March 18.

Patel was held in the Cobb County Jail for 47 days before being released on bond.

His attorney released video footage she said showed he was innocent.

Charges were dropped against Patel on Aug. 6.