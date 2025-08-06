Acworth Walmart kidnapping case: All charges dropped

The Brief The Cobb County District Attorney entered a motion to drop the charges against Mahendra Patel on Wednesday, with the judge concurring. The entire court hearing lasted less than five minutes, and all parties were in agreement on the dismissal. Patel was arrested in March and released from jail on Bond in May.



All charges have been dropped against a man accused of attempted kidnapping in an Acworth Walmart.

What we know:

The Cobb County District Attorney entered a motion to drop the charges against Mahendra Patel on Wednesday, with the judge concurring. The entire court hearing lasted less than five minutes, and all parties were in agreement on the dismissal.

Watch the full court hearing:

The backstory:

The incident occurred on March 18 at the Walmart located at 3105 Cobb Parkway.

According to investigators, Patel approached Caroline Miller inside the store and asked about Tylenol. Witnesses told police he then grabbed her child. The mother was able to pull her child away, authorities said.

Surveillance footage was used to identify and arrest Patel three days later.

Patel’s attorney, Ashley Merchant, disputed the allegations and released video footage she says proves her client did not commit a crime.

What's next:

FOX 5 has a crew at the courthouse and is expecting statements from Merchant and Patel following the dismissal.

