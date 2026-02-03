8 arrested in metro Atlanta counter-human trafficking sting
Suhuruth Reddy Chada (Sandy Springs Police Department)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Eight people have been arrested in a joint counter-human trafficking operation conducted by the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police departments.
What we know:
Officials said the enforcement operation took place over two nights, Jan. 29 and 30, and targeted the solicitation of prostitution within the community. All eight suspects were charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act.
The individuals charged in the sting are:
- Edwin Hernandez-Aguilar, of Mableton
- Edgar Vazquez Cruz, of Sandy Springs
- Branden Michael Reiner Boyd, of Columbus
- David Luna, of Marietta
- Cyrus Zeerak, of Sandy Springs
- Suhuruth Reddy Chada, of Marietta
- Edwin Crisostomo Reyes, of Norcross
- Bailey Garrison Reed, of Oakwood
What we don't know:
Police did not specify the exact locations where the operation was performed but stated that the effort is part of a broader commitment to proactive enforcement aimed at combating human trafficking.
The Source: All information in this article came from the Dunwoody Police Department via a post on the department's Facebook page.