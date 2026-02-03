8 arrested in metro Atlanta counter-human trafficking sting

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Suhuruth Reddy Chada (Sandy Springs Police Department)

The Brief Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police collaborated on a two-night sting operation at the end of January. Eight men from across metro Atlanta and Columbus were arrested and charged with soliciting illicit sexual acts. Authorities emphasized that these operations are ongoing as part of a mission to curb human trafficking in the North Fulton and DeKalb areas.



What we know:

Officials said the enforcement operation took place over two nights, Jan. 29 and 30, and targeted the solicitation of prostitution within the community. All eight suspects were charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act.

The individuals charged in the sting are:

Edwin Hernandez-Aguilar, of Mableton

Edgar Vazquez Cruz, of Sandy Springs

Branden Michael Reiner Boyd, of Columbus

David Luna, of Marietta

Cyrus Zeerak, of Sandy Springs

Suhuruth Reddy Chada, of Marietta

Edwin Crisostomo Reyes, of Norcross

Bailey Garrison Reed, of Oakwood

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the exact locations where the operation was performed but stated that the effort is part of a broader commitment to proactive enforcement aimed at combating human trafficking.