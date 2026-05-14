Atlanta Falcons release full 2026 NFL schedule

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The Brief The Atlanta Falcons 2026 season features a historic international matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8. Atlanta opens the regular season on the road in Pittsburgh on Sept. 13 with an active quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. The schedule includes a three-game prime-time stretch starting in Week 3, featuring nationally televised games against the Packers, Saints and Ravens.



The Atlanta Falcons released their 2026 schedule, highlighting a European trip and a quarterback battle that will lead the team into a challenging early-season stretch.

Falcons quarterback competition

What we know:

The Falcons head into the season with a major question at quarterback as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa compete for the starting job. This battle will be the focus when the team opens the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Sept. 13. Both teams are entering the year with new head coaches and lingering questions about their leadership on the field.

Atlanta international game

What they're saying:

Atlanta will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8 as part of the NFL's international expansion. This marks the team’s sixth regular season game outside of the United States and their fifth trip to Europe. The organization previously played in Toronto, Berlin and three times in London.

NFC South race

What's next:

The final dates and times for the Week 16 game against Tampa Bay and the Week 18 finale against Carolina are not yet set. These matchups could be moved due to the league's flexible scheduling rules. Because the division is often decided in the final weeks, these games will likely determine who makes the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule

By the numbers:

Aug. 14: vs. Broncos, 7 p.m. (Preseason)

Aug. 22: at Colts, 1 p.m. (Preseason)

Aug. 28: at Dolphins, 7 p.m. (Preseason)

Sept. 13: at Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20: vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 24: at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Oct. 5: at Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Oct. 11: vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Oct. 18: vs. Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25: vs. 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1: at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8: vs. Bengals, 9:30 a.m. (Madrid, Spain)

Nov. 15: vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22: Bye Week

Nov. 29: at Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6: vs. Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13: at Browns, 1 p.m. (SBC)

Dec. 20: at Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TBD-Week 16: vs. Buccaneers (TBD)

Jan. 3, 2027: vs. Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TBD-Week 18: at Panthers (TBD)