Atlanta Falcons release full 2026 NFL schedule
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons released their 2026 schedule, highlighting a European trip and a quarterback battle that will lead the team into a challenging early-season stretch.
Falcons quarterback competition
What we know:
The Falcons head into the season with a major question at quarterback as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa compete for the starting job. This battle will be the focus when the team opens the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Sept. 13. Both teams are entering the year with new head coaches and lingering questions about their leadership on the field.
Atlanta international game
What they're saying:
Atlanta will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8 as part of the NFL's international expansion. This marks the team’s sixth regular season game outside of the United States and their fifth trip to Europe. The organization previously played in Toronto, Berlin and three times in London.
NFC South race
What's next:
The final dates and times for the Week 16 game against Tampa Bay and the Week 18 finale against Carolina are not yet set. These matchups could be moved due to the league's flexible scheduling rules. Because the division is often decided in the final weeks, these games will likely determine who makes the playoffs.
Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule
By the numbers:
- Aug. 14: vs. Broncos, 7 p.m. (Preseason)
- Aug. 22: at Colts, 1 p.m. (Preseason)
- Aug. 28: at Dolphins, 7 p.m. (Preseason)
- Sept. 13: at Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Sept. 20: vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Sept. 24: at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)
- Oct. 5: at Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)
- Oct. 11: vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)
- Oct. 18: vs. Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Oct. 25: vs. 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Nov. 1: at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Nov. 8: vs. Bengals, 9:30 a.m. (Madrid, Spain)
- Nov. 15: vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Nov. 22: Bye Week
- Nov. 29: at Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Dec. 6: vs. Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Dec. 13: at Browns, 1 p.m. (SBC)
- Dec. 20: at Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- TBD-Week 16: vs. Buccaneers (TBD)
- Jan. 3, 2027: vs. Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- TBD-Week 18: at Panthers (TBD)
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the official Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule release, which detailed the team's opponents, locations, and designated national television windows.