Tallapoosa rezoning: Neighbors fight 1,600-acre industrial project

The Brief Tallapoosa residents are fighting the recent annexation and rezoning of 1,000 acres of land intended for industrial use. The City of Tallapoosa suggests the site could house a data center, warehouse, or manufacturing plant, though no partners are contracted. Neighbors worry that a potential data center will ruin their "peaceful country life" and negatively affect local water and power bills, as well as livestock.



Neighbors in Haralson County are pushing back after the City of Tallapoosa unanimously voted this week to annex and rezone 1,000 acres for industrial development.

1,600 acres of land are set to be marketed for the undetermined project. Residents fear the land will be turned into a data center, potentially threatening the local environment and their rural lifestyle.

What we know:

The City of Tallapoosa recently annexed and rezoned 1,000 acres into the town of 3,100 people, totaling 1,600 acres of green space. City officials stated the community will benefit from a corporation that creates jobs and expands the tax base.

While no development partners are signed yet, the city is considering uses such as a distribution warehouse, a manufacturing plant, or a data center.

What they're saying:

Maegan Tucker and other neighbors expressed fear regarding the unknown impact on their "peaceful country life."

Bill Anderson, a 90-year-old resident, questioned how industrial noise or activity might affect farm animals, asking, "The hens going to lay better, the cattle going to give more milk?"

Despite the unanimous city vote following a public hearing with no debate, opponents say the fight is not over.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which specific corporation will ultimately develop the 1,600 acres, as no contracts are currently in place. Residents are specifically waiting to see if a data center—their primary concern—will be the final choice. The city has not yet detailed how it will ensure the promised "safe and productive uses" of the land.