Woodstock jewelry store burglary suspect arrested after police chase

The Brief Woodstock police arrested Scott Condor Thursday morning following a brief vehicle pursuit linked to a smash-and-grab burglary at Art Jewelers. The suspect faces more than 10 charges, including felony theft and narcotics possession, after officers used specialized tactics to stop his car. Condor was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and will be booked into jail to face charges and outstanding warrants.



A suspected jewelry store burglar is in custody after a brief chase by Woodstock police on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Scott Condor was charged with suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, possession with intent narcotics, three counts of possession of drug-related objects, criminal damage in the second degree, felony theft, smash-and-grab burglary and possession of tools in the commission of a crime.

It started with a report of a burglary around 7:41 a.m. at Art Jewelers, located on Woodstock Square Avenue. According to the Woodstock Police Department, officers arrived to the area and found the vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglary. Officers tried to pull the car over, but it took off. The car was eventually stopped by officers using specialized tactics.

Condor was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee with minor injuries. No one else was injured. Once Condor is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. Police say he also has outstanding warrants in multijurisdictional areas.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details regarding what specific items were taken during the jewelry store burglary or their total value. It remains unclear what specialized tactics officers used to stop the vehicle during the chase. Additionally, officials have not specified the locations or nature of the outstanding warrants held against Condor in other areas.